Gillian Robertson Aiming To Be Undeniable

“It’s mind-blowing to me that I’m this far into my career, especially with the UFC,” gushed Robertson, who carries a 13-6 record with the promotion into her clash with Lemos this weekend. “I’ve really grown up (here), so it’s really just a dream come true to me.”

As much as Robertson has literally grown from a 22-year-old neophyte to a 30-year-old veteran over the course of her tenure, it’s the way her game has matured and she’s come into herself as a competitor that has stood out the most, especially since she’s relocated to the strawweight rank.

While she has the height to compete at flyweight, Robertson was always undersized physically in the 125-pound weight class, which makes the fact that she earned eight victories and seven finishes there a testament to her talents. She won more than she lost, but the attacking submission ace stumbled when paired off with more experienced opponents and competitors that were able to leverage their size and physicality against her.

Despite coming off a submission win over Mariya Agapova to close out her 2022 campaign, Robertson began her 2023 slate by dropping down to strawweight and submitting Piera Rodriguez, claiming a Performance of the Night bonus for her efforts. After a competitive loss to Brazilian contender Tabatha Ricci, Robertson caught fire, posting four straight wins to ascend to No. 10 in the rankings.