Gillespie's Breakthrough Was Just A Matter Of Time

“I try not to think about anything my opponent’s talked about and I try to stay away from all of their interviews, but obviously everyone was tagging me in that one,” he said. “It’s flattering, but it still doesn’t change how I feel about the fight.”

ORDER UFC 244 ON ESPN+ HERE

Staying in the lane he’s always been in is the secret to Gillespie’s success in wrestling and now in mixed martial arts, where he’s compiled a perfect 13-0 record that includes six UFC wins that have put him in the lightweight top 15. And yeah, the No. 10-ranked Lee could have requested an easier foe for his return to 155 pounds, but he’s a fighter, just like Gillespie is. And for this fight, the Long Islander isn’t straying from what got him here.

“This is a step up in competition, but I’m treating it the same as every other fight I’ve ever had,” he said. “Training is the same, nothing has changed intensity-wise and it’s always the most important fight, whether it’s a guy who’s not ranked or a guy who is ranked. The training is literally the same it’s been since Day One. No one remembers what you did six fights ago. Your most recent fight is the one that they judge you on and it’s the most important fight of your career.”