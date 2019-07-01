Gilbert Melendez Back For Battle

Absence does make the heart grow fonder, and not having that fight night adrenalin pumping through his veins for the last two years has made “El Nino” appreciate what he had on a fairly consistent basis since he turned pro in 2002. That’s a lot of years, a lot of fights, and only a fighter will understand when he says that’s getting ready to sacrifice his body while getting ready to endure punishment. But at 37, Melendez knows who he is and he embraces it.

“My fighting style is as a forward fighter and getting in there,” he said. “To be able to do what I have to do, sometimes it requires taking some punishment in the process. You gotta take some to give some. I think there is a certain type of mentality to remain cool under that kind of pressure and maintain composure in all that chaos. I don’t know what it is, but I love the challenge and I love the high it gives you.”

It also helps that he shares his life with a fellow fighter – Bellator’s Keri Melendez – who understands what it takes to do what he does night in and night out.

“It’s very important to be able to lean on your wife, not only as someone that can take care of you and help you out and be your wife and your partner, but someone that understands the sport and the sacrifice and has the compassion for someone going through it and is willing to endure their own punishment in their own way just because they know what I’m sacrificing and going through,” he said. “Of course, I recognize the same for her. Years ago, when I just started, my girlfriends would never come to my fights. (Laughs) It was just, don’t ever come. But Keri’s a different story. She knows that it’s important to me, and I want her there. She watches me train and yells advice to me and she does good stuff and it’s fun to sit home and talk about it all the time. It’s super important.”