Gilbert Burns Hoping Risk Equals Reward

The divisional landscape can shift and change with each passing event, one outcome realigning matchup possibilities and causing a ripple effect down through the ranks. New contenders emerge, new rivalries are sparked, and close battles or unsatisfying endings create a need for immediate rematches, forcing anyone trying to bide their time to jump back into the fray or risk being overtaken by those that do.

Stepping in to face Muhammad on short notice is no cake walk, either, but Burns would rather dictate his next steps than wait to see how things play out, and is ready to assume the risks that come with stepping in against the streaking juggernaut from Chicago.

UFC 288 Fight By Fight Preview

“It’s always a risk; every single time in there,” Burns said, smiling. “In Brazil, go there to fight Neil Magny; not much to gain. Come here to Miami to fight Jorge; not much to gain. Fight Khamzat Chimaev; not much to gain at all. After I lost to Kamaru (Usman), they gave me ‘Wonderboy’ — I lost to a wrestler by TKO, and they gave me one of the best strikers; not much to gain there too.

“I’ve been risking a lot, but this risk is for a No. 1 contender fight. It’s a lot of risk because the guy that I’m facing is as hungry as me. He comes here with the same intentions: he wants the title shot, I want the title shot, so it should be a crazy fight.

“It’s way better for me to dictate my next steps than the other way of waiting,” he continued. “I said, ‘I’m gonna take the risk and roll the dice.’ I know it can go the other way — I want to win very badly, but I know if can go the other way, and if it goes the other way, I have full ownership and I’ll be fighting these guys.