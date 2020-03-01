Gilbert Burns Not Afraid To Grapple With Maia

Burns agrees. Then again, while only three of Maia’s 28 pro MMA wins have come by way of knockout (and two of those were due to injury), two of Burns’ 10 UFC victories have come courtesy of heavy hands he will be throwing early and often this weekend.

“One hundred percent,” he laughs before explaining that what is expected to be a grappling battle could stay standing for three rounds or less. “I do think a lot of people underestimate his striking. I was talking to (UFC welterweight champion) Kamaru (Usman), and he said he (Maia) can hit, he can move and he's smart. I don't think he likes it too much, but he knows what he's doing and he can strike, so I'm working a lot on my striking.”

He chuckles, then continues.

“I don't know, I just get a feeling that we're gonna grapple, so I'm working jiu-jitsu too, but don't get me wrong, I'm gonna swing to his face, as well.”

It’s a conundrum of epic proportions for the 33-year-old Burns. Does he go all-in with his standup game in order to take the win on the feet, or does he match wits with Maia on the mat, knowing that beating the jiu-jitsu wizard there would be an even bigger feather in his cap? Well, if Burns, a four-time world jiu-jitsu champion, follows his heart, beating Maia on the ground would be the perfect changing of the guard.