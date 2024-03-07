Gilbert Burns: ‘I’m Going To Make Everyone Remember’

But if you ask the 37-year-old Burns, he wouldn’t change a thing.

How To Watch UFC 299 In Your Country

“At the end the day, I rolled the dice. If I won, I was going to fight for the title, and I would roll it again because that’s what I want. I want to become a champion,” Burns told UFC.com. “Belal had a great fight and, unfortunately, I got hurt, not his fault. He did great; I think he deserves a title shot. We had to move on. It was a hard process.”

It took about six months for Burns’ three injuries to his shoulder to fully heal, and in that time, he was able to strengthen his mental fortitude, especially around the health of his family and his faith. With the three big buckets of faith, family, and health all on track, Burns let the UFC know he was ready to get back to work.