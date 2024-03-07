Gilbert Burns: ‘I’m Going To Make Everyone Remember’

Fight Coverage
Stepping into any fight is a high-stakes gamble. Each walk to the Octagon carries different variables, especially when it’s a bout between top contenders vying for a title shot. That was the scenario Gilbert Burns found himself in against Belal Muhammad at UFC 288.
Burns had just fought and defeated Jorge Masvidal a few weeks earlier at UFC 287, and in a baller move, he agreed to step up and fight Muhammad. Early in the fight, Burns suffered a left shoulder injury that left him unable to be the “Durinho” that fight fans have come to know and love. Muhammad won the fight by unanimous decision, leaving Burns outside the welterweight title picture with a long road of rehab ahead.
But if you ask the 37-year-old Burns, he wouldn’t change a thing.
“At the end the day, I rolled the dice. If I won, I was going to fight for the title, and I would roll it again because that’s what I want. I want to become a champion,” Burns told UFC.com. “Belal had a great fight and, unfortunately, I got hurt, not his fault. He did great; I think he deserves a title shot. We had to move on. It was a hard process.”
It took about six months for Burns’ three injuries to his shoulder to fully heal, and in that time, he was able to strengthen his mental fortitude, especially around the health of his family and his faith. With the three big buckets of faith, family, and health all on track, Burns let the UFC know he was ready to get back to work.
That’s when he was offered to fight at UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 against Jack Della Maddalena, who is undefeated in the UFC and a rising contender with some decent hype behind him. It is quite the jump for the No. 11 ranked Della Maddalena to face Burns, who currently holds the No. 4 slot.
But to Burns, the ranking doesn’t matter. Burns wants to fight the fighters that others won’t fight - a la Khamzat Chimaev – and he’s willing to take risks that others might decline.
“He’s a tough guy, he’s 6-0 in the UFC and he deserves a top guy because he’s been putting on great performances, finishes, knockouts, and submissions. He deserves a guy and I’m the guy,” Burns smiles. “When they have trouble calling a guy to give this guy a fight, I know they are going to call me, and they know I’m going to say yes.”
Burns sees Della Maddalena as the tough, hungry, talented fighter that he is, not his ranking. But Burns also knows that the ranking system is in place for a reason, and he’s sure that he’ll show Della Maddalena that there are levels amongst the division’s best. He also believes Della Maddalena will get there – it’s just not going to happen at UFC 299.
One of the big differences that Burns sees in his game compared to Della Maddalena and other welterweight contenders is his diverse skill set. Burns has power in his hands, but he’s at his best when the fight goes to the canvas, and he intends on testing Della Maddalena in all areas this weekend.
“I can hurt guys with my hands, and don’t forget, bro, I’m a jiu jitsu guy. I’m a three-time world champion. If this guy goes to the floor with me, I’m going to show this guy’s level,” Burns said. “I think I possess two weapons: I can put you out on the feet, and on the floor, I can put you out, too. That’s the danger I possess and that’s the difference.”
It’s a crucial fight for Burns, who, with a win, not only solidifies his spot in the top five, but also puts his name right back in title contention.
“I think if I go out there Saturday and make a statement and put Jack out in a spectacular way, they (the UFC) will say, ‘Oh, Burns is still right there’.”
Burns is a subscriber to the thought that you’re only as good as your last fight. It’s what he believes the fans, the media, and the matchmakers remember. That’s why it’s so important for him to show out this weekend against Della Maddalena.
“In the loss, I didn’t look good,” Burns said. “OK, I had the injury, but that’s on me, that’s not on Belal, that’s not on anyone. I was hurt and I couldn’t show up. “
The disappointing feeling of not being able to fight how Burns knows he can fight has stuck with him for almost a full calendar year and, finally, at UFC 299 in his adopted home state of Florida, he has his chance to right the ship.
“I love to prove people wrong, but it’s also to prove to myself that I still have what it takes to become a champion,” Burns said. “I need - no, I want - to go out there and destroy this guy, just make a big statement and prove to myself the amount of years of work and sacrifices are still worth it. I love what I do, and Saturday is just a reminder, not to the haters, not to anyone else, but to me, that I still have what it takes to be champion.
“Saturday, I’m going to make everyone remember who I am, where I came from, the way I fight, the crazy fights that I’ve fought, the guys that I’ve fought, the way I make them feel. Saturday is going to be a reminder. I’m going to remind everyone that I’m back and I’m going to get this title.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
