Gilbert Burns: ‘I Envision Knocking Him Out’

“The learning process was kind of cool,” Burns said. “It was great until it wasn’t. I made a big mistake, and he capitalized and got a nice finish. It's the freaking fight game, one little mistake and the fight is over. I learned that mistake and it was actually easy to swallow that one…I’m happy and I’m in a good place.”

Burns finds himself, once again, in the main event spotlight and is searching for his first win since defeating Jorge Masvidal last April. Similar to his fight against Maddalena, the Brazilian is set to face another rising prospect in the welterweight division, Sean Brady. When I spoke to Burns earlier this week, you could feel the excitement he had in getting to face Brady.

“When they said Sean Brady, I said, let's do it,” Burns said. “I like it. I think he's a tough opponent. He has good jiu jitsu too, one of the guys that has the best jiu jitsu in the division. He's good, so let’s test and see who is better in the jiu jitsu. I'm excited. When I heard his name, I was like, this match is a good fight, not just for me, but for the fans and for the promotion.”