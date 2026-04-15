Gilbert Burns Happy In Hostile Territory

“It sucks; I had never lost twice,” Gilbert Burns said with his trademark smile plastered across his face during our conversation a week out from his main event pairing with Mike Malott.

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After never dropping consecutive contests, Burns touches down in the Manitoba capital on a four-fight skid, which has caused the former title challenger to drop out of the Top 10 for the first time in several years. But while he’s certainly not pleased with his recent results, the Brazilian standout is also trying to keep things in perspective, given the quality talent he’s faced during this current run.

“A four-fight losing streak is not nice, but it’s not the end of the world too,” began the 39-year-old, who had only dropped two fights total since moving to welterweight prior to his current skid. “I lost to a couple tough guys: I lost to Belal [Muhammad]; he became champion. I lost to Jack [Della Maddalena]; he became champion. I lost to Sean Brady; he’s Top 5. I lost to two champions, Sean Brady, Michael Morales; tough guys.

“The Belal fight, I got hurt; the Jack Della I was doing great until I got knocked out; Sean Brady I had the worst weight-cut of my life and wasn’t able to do anything. When I got finished by Michael Morales, my confidence wasn’t there.”