Gilbert Burns Wants To Deliver A Timely Reminder To The Welterweight Elite

Listed eighth in the UFC’s official welterweight rankings, Burns will look to defend his position when he faces rising Ecuadorian talent Michael Morales, a 17-0 phenom who delivered a statement performance in his last outing against divisional stalwart Neil Magny.

It was a performance that made the welterweight division, including Burns, sit up and take notice. And the former title challenger admitted that after watching Morales’ victory over Magny, he had a feeling he’d be offered the chance to fight him next.

"I was watching the fight when he beat Neil Magny, and the way he beat Neil Magny, first round, freaking spinning elbow and stuff, I’m just like, ‘They’re gonna offer me this guy,’ and I already started training for him. I knew it,” he said.