Giga Chikadze Wants To Kickstart Charge To Georgia's Third Title

“But, in reality, I was feeling great in the first round. I really felt untouchable. And, three seconds before the first round ended, I threw a flying knee, and I partially landed it, and he kind of wobbled.

“When he stood up, he threw a push kick to kind of get away from me, and that landed on my neck. One of my herniations in the neck came out and paralyzed the whole right hand.

“So, until I had the surgery, I didn't have my right hand back. I couldn't hold the phone. It was really weird. But yeah, I fought with that for the second and third round. So I think, for me, it proved that I can fight anyone with one hand – it doesn’t matter if you are in the top five.

“So, I learned a lot from this fight. Hopefully it doesn't happen like that in the future in my career, but it’s good experience.”