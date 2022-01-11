Giga Chikadze Is On A Mission

He won his debut in 2019, then added four more victories to his resume in 2020, picking up extra steam with his first-round knockout win over Jamey Simmons. That performance earned Chikadze the opportunity to face longtime contender Cub Swanson in his first high-profile matchup.

Chikadze passed the Swanson test with flying colors, finishing him with his trademark “Giga Kick” to the body in exactly one minute. The victory opened some eyes and put Chikadze in his first UFC main event opposite Edson Barboza, where he knocked out the dynamic Brazilian striker in emphatic fashion.

And with that, 2021 went down as the year that Chikadze announced his presence in the top ten of the featherweight rankings and as a true contender.

It was also the first year where Chikadze fully acted like a professional athlete. A bad weight cut at the end of 2020 forced him to reevaluate his training methods and his diet. He used information provided to him by the UFC Performance Institute to change some things and improve his routine.

“I was a super professional athlete in 2021,” Chikadze told UFC.com. “There were no off-days for me. I changed a ton and learned what smart work was. I listened to coaches, my nutritionist, the UFC PI and other fighters who would give me advice. 2021 felt like it was my time to run through and take over the division and show that I’m a championship level fighter.