Giga Chikadze: ‘He’s Never Fought Somebody Like Me’

The Georgian defeated the first seven opponents he met inside the Octagon, defeating them in more dominant fashion every time he competed. In 2021, Chikadze collected back-to-back performance bonuses for TKO victories against Cub Swanson and Edson Barboza.

His win over Barboza earned him his second consecutive UFC main event. In the UFC’s first fight night event of 2022, Chikadze faced his most difficult challenge to date in Calvin Kattar. Kattar and Chikadze were ranked No. 5 and No. 8, respectively, at the time, and both fighters were only a win or two away from potentially earning a shot to challenge Alexander Volkanovski for the 145-pound strap. The event also featured on ESPN the network, so the spotlight on both athletes couldn’t have been brighter.

Despite entering the fight as a -255 favorite, Chikadze suffered the most devastating loss of his career. While, on paper, the significant strike differential wouldn’t point to a one-sided fight, Kattar’s output, damage and early grappling secured a dominant unanimous decision victory, with the judges scoring the bout 50-45, 50-45 and 50-44.