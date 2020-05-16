Giga Chikadze Feels Built For The Octagon

“I wanna be the number one contender for the title, if not the champion,” he told UFC.com. “I really want to be as busy this year as I was last year. I want all these things to keep going. I want to get the title, the first from all these crazy Georgian fighters coming up and taking over the UFC. It’s kind of a healthy competition, and I want to be the first one.”

Building off his 4-0 run in 2020, which brought him to 5-0 overall in the Octagon since debuting in September 2019, Chikadze is also hoping to score another finish. He earned his first one his last time out, connecting with one of his famous “Giga kicks” to Jamey Simmons’ head in the first round of their fight.

Watch Saturday With Your ESPN+ Subscription

That first stoppage got a small monkey off Chikadze’s back and provided a sign that the 32-year-old kickboxing ace was starting to find his flow in the Octagon. It also showed his readiness for a higher level of competition, which he gets in the form of all-action veteran Cub Swanson, who is coming off a pair of cathartic wins in his last two fights.