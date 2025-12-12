Giga Chikadze | Class Is In Session

Chikadze is a lifelong martial artist, with experience that stretches far beyond his 15-5 pro MMA record. A former kickboxer who parlayed his elite striking into a mixed martial arts career, the Georgian quickly established himself as one of the most dangerous strikers in the featherweight division.

Now, after taking back-to-back losses for the first time in his MMA career, 15th-ranked Chikadze is ready to bounce back and show Vallejos that there are levels to this game as he puts his ranking on the line on Saturday night.

“He's up and coming, a good fighter who was on a roll and he has a good momentum, and (I’ll face) whoever deserves the shot (against me),” he said.

“They think that he deserves it. I don't think he’s ready yet, so we'll find out on Saturday.

“I’m glad that UFC believes in him to give him that opportunity, because I'll prove again that it’s not the right time. I’m not the right guy to test that kid.

“My dream, my plan, my goal for me being in UFC, is to become a champion – always. The reason for me being here is to be a champion. So this is something that I really, really want, but at this point, I have a good opponent, and I have to do my thing here.”