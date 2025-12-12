Giga Chikadze | Class Is In Session

Giga Chikadze has fought at world level in two different combat sports, and he plans on leveraging that elite experience against hot prospect Kevin Vallejos at UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Kape.
Chikadze is a lifelong martial artist, with experience that stretches far beyond his 15-5 pro MMA record. A former kickboxer who parlayed his elite striking into a mixed martial arts career, the Georgian quickly established himself as one of the most dangerous strikers in the featherweight division.
Now, after taking back-to-back losses for the first time in his MMA career, 15th-ranked Chikadze is ready to bounce back and show Vallejos that there are levels to this game as he puts his ranking on the line on Saturday night.
“He's up and coming, a good fighter who was on a roll and he has a good momentum, and (I’ll face) whoever deserves the shot (against me),” he said.
“They think that he deserves it. I don't think he’s ready yet, so we'll find out on Saturday.
“I’m glad that UFC believes in him to give him that opportunity, because I'll prove again that it’s not the right time. I’m not the right guy to test that kid.
“My dream, my plan, my goal for me being in UFC, is to become a champion – always. The reason for me being here is to be a champion. So this is something that I really, really want, but at this point, I have a good opponent, and I have to do my thing here.”
While Chikadze is convinced that he’s a level above Vallejos in his UFC journey, the Georgian said he’s in a good place heading into Saturday night’s fight, despite him coming in on a two-fight skid, courtesy of defeats to David Onama and Arnold Allen. The reason for his positivity? He’s fully fit again.
“This is the best thing, because, you know, when you're healthy, you can perform the best. And there’s been a lack (of fitness) for a couple of fights in my career, last couple of fights, unfortunately. Finally, I can tell you that I'm healthy. I can't wait to show up.”
In addition to being free of injuries, Chikadze is also starting an exciting new chapter in his life, as owner of GigaKick, his brand new gym in Costa Mesa, California.
“That's pretty cool, man,” he said.
“I've been living 11 years in Orange County. I'm living in Huntington Beach, but Costa Mesa and Newport Beach, they are so close and attached together. It's like one community.
“I found a great place, and I don't know if I'm gonna stay there or live back in Georgia. So, before I leave, I want to mark my being there with something to leave there for the community.”
On Saturday night, Chikadze faces a dangerous new face to the welterweight division. Vallejos burst into the UFC via Dana White’s Contender Series, and the Argentine finisher has been given a shot at ranked opposition in only his third UFC bout.
Chikadze admitted he’s been impressed with what he’s seen from Vallejos so far, but said that the 24-year-old has been given too much, too young in his UFC career. Now the UFC vet, who takes time between fights to teach kids martial arts, says he has a special lesson planned for Vallejos at the UFC APEX.
“You know, honestly, I feel a little bad for the kid,” said Chikadze.
“Because he's a good kid, he has strong punches, he’s coming forward. He can have a long career, and he will have a long career. And I feel this is going to be a good lesson.
“We’ve all had some lessons in our life at young age, big age, so I feel like it’s going to be a good lesson for him for the future, and I wish him nothing but the best in the future. But this week, he’s gonna have a good seminar.”
Blessed with experience, strengthened by a clean bill of health and fitness, and with the positivity that comes from building something for his community, Chikadze is in a great headspace heading into Saturday night’s fight and thinks the fans are about to see the best iteration of Giga yet.
"Definitely. You guys are gonna see the best version, because I had some time to take off and recover, and this year, I already competed once. Even though I lost, it’s still good compared to not fighting, because when you don’t fight for a long time, then maybe you get a little extra excitement before the fight or something. So now it’s only couple of months after (that fight, and) I'm back again, doing my thing and enjoying the process.”
As he explained, a happy Chikadze is a dangerous Chikadze, and that, coupled with his motivation to defend his ranking and start moving back up the featherweight ladder, gives him plenty of confidence that he’ll emerge from Saturday night’s matchup with Vallejos with his arm raised in victory.
“It’s always great to have an opportunity to step in the Octagon and do your thing,” he said.
“And I’ve been doing this all my life, you know? Since I was four or five years old, I've been training in martial arts and competing since I was six years old, so it's definitely something in my blood. So I love doing it. And that's probably the one of the biggest things that makes me happy.
“I step in the Octagon, and when I step out, my hand will be raised, my Georgian flag will be raised and will be happy going there and meeting my people.
“That's how I imagine what's going to happen in the Octagon. I'm going to leave it right there because I have a couple of different ideas. I’m a sniper, and I’m gonna be quietly waiting for the moment to finish the fight right there.”
