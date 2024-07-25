Giga Chikadze Is Bringing The Entertainment

In comes Allen, the No. 6 ranked featherweight contender coming off back-to-back losses against some of the division’s best in BMF Champion Max Holloway and the undefeated Movsar Evloev. Even though Allen lost on the judges’ scorecards in both outings, Chikadze believes his UFC 304 opponent proved he’s one of the best at 145 pounds.

“He looked great,” Chikadze said of Allen’s last two performances. “With Max, I feel like he didn’t give his best at the beginning of the rounds maybe because of the respect or maybe because Max was too big with his height, but at the end of the fight, we all saw he was doing great; he was really comfortable moving forward. And with Evloev, the judges gave Evloev win but, in my eyes, [Allen] won the fight, so.

MORE UFC 304: Main Event Spotlight | Co-Main Event Spotlight | Fight By Fight Preview

“I believe Allen is a championship level fighter. I believe he’s Top 5, one of those guys that if you beat him then it’s going to take you to the title. I believe [it’s] my chance to get into the Top 5 and I’m looking for the title after.”

But after two consecutive losses, Chikadze feels the pressure of fighting in his home country on a massive pay-per-view card may get the better of Allen once the Octagon door closes.