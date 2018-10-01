Gian Villante Bent On Finishing Prague Bout

Gian Villante’s UFC career has an impressive level of symmetry to it as he readies to step into the cage against Michal Oleksiejczuk this weekend on the main card of the promotion’s debut event in Prague, Czech Republic.

Through 14 starts, the Long Island native is an even 7-7 inside the Octagon and comes into Saturday’s event at the O2 Arena having alternated wins and losses over his last four outings. On top of that, all four have gone to the scorecards and ended in split decisions.

“It’s tough. I never want to go to a decision and I’m always trying to finish the fight,” Villante said regarding his current run of split decision results in advance of his showdown with Oleksiejczuk on the shores of the Vitava River. “I’ve been talking about that a lot now — trying to finish fights — but it’s just not happening.”

It’s not because of a lack of effort or ability.