“I was kind of bummed out when I got cut and I worked really, really hard to get back to the UFC,” said Giagos, who went 1-2 in the Octagon during his first run in 2014-15. “To finally make it back and get that win, it was very emotional. I had my family there, all the way in Australia, to come see me. And in that sense, yes, that victory was way more sweet.”

But?

“Now how I performed, eh,” he said. “I got the win, but I let my emotions get to me and I didn't fight the way I know I can fight. I feel like I haven't even showed the world what I can do yet. So I wasn't totally impressed by my performance, but I got it done, and sometimes you're gonna go through those situations.”

Giagos’ performance against Hirota may not have lived up to his standards, but for the rest of us, that’s a good thing to hear because it shows that he cares and that he’s the type of perfectionist that may win a fight in the first round but still think he could have done it better.