Get Your Tickets To UFC 297 In Toronto

UFC 297: STRICKLAND vs. DU PLESSIS takes place Saturday, January 20 at Scotiabank Arena, with the main card at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Pay-Per-View. The prelims will be available on Sportsnet and TVA Sports at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 297: STRICKLAND vs. DU PLESSIS tickets will go on sale Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. ET and are available for purchase at ticketmaster.ca. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club® members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday, November 15 at 10 a.m. ET via the website ufcfightclub.com. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, November 16 starting at 10 a.m. ET. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.

Media members wishing to apply for fight week credentials may sign up here.