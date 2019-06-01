Get To Know Top Contender Tatiana Suarez

UFC: Growing up, which sports did you participate in and what made you fall in love with wrestling?

Suarez: When I was younger I did all sports. I played soccer, I played football, I was a cheerleader, I danced, I did ballet, I Folklorico dancing which is like a Mexican style of dance, I did volley, I did baseball. I pretty much did everything except for basketball.

I just think that wrestlers are very mentally tough. They have really tough workouts and I think it mentally prepares them to be a champion. Wrestling truly shapes your mindset and pushes you to compete on another level.

UFC: Do you have any current or former UFC fighters that you are a fan of?

Suarez: I like all the little guys, all the fast ones like Henry Cejudo and Demetrious Johnson. They’re all fast and I like watching them.

UFC: What is something about you that fans don’t know?

Suarez: I train dogs and my favorite breed is the Golden Doodle. A Golden Doodle is a Golden Retriever mixed with a Poodle. My dog, Strudel is a Golden Doodle and he’s the best dog in the world.