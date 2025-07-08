 Skip to main content
Tallison Teixeira of Brazil poses for a portrait after his victory during the UFC 312 event at Qudos Bank Arena on February 09, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
Get To Know Tallison Teixeira

Before Tallison Teixeira Makes His First UFC Main Event Walk, Learn More About The Rising Brazilian Heavyweight
By Maddyn Johnstone-Thomas • Jul. 8, 2025

It’s not often you get a chance to headline an event in only your second UFC fight, a main event against a superstar in the sport. But that’s the opportunity heavyweight Tallison Teixeira got after his 35-second knockout over Justin Tafa in his UFC debut earlier this year. Now, the Brazilian gets the chance to pick up another big win over knockout artist Derrick Lewis as the two are set to square off inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. 

Before he makes the walk on Saturday night, get to know this exciting heavyweight contender. 

Age: 25 years old 

Birthplace: Vitoria da Conquista, Bahia, Brazil

Tallison Teixeira Fight Week Interview | UFC Nashville
Nickname: Xicao

Origin of Nickname: “My name would be the same as my grandfather, who's called Francisco, so my brother started calling me Xicao, which is a nickname in the augmentative, because he thought I would be big. My parents decided not to name me Francisco, but my brother kept calling me that way and it stuck.”

Height: 6’7 

Record: 8-0

Tallison Teixeira of Brazil kicks Justin Tafa of New Zealand in a heavyweight fight during the UFC 312 event at Qudos Bank Arena on February 09, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Tallison Teixeira of Brazil kicks Justin Tafa of New Zealand in a heavyweight fight during the UFC 312 event at Qudos Bank Arena on February 09, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Style: Striking 

How Teixeira Started Fighting: “I started BJJ at 8 years old to lose weight because I was too fat, and also to learn how to defend myself.”

Rankings In Mixed Martial Arts: BJJ black belt & Muay Thai Red Kruang

Other Notes:

  • Pro since 2021
  • Seven wins by KO, one by submission (Inverted triangle armbar)
  • Eight first-round finishes
  • Five wins in under two minutes

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Teixeira, live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on July 12, 2025. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

