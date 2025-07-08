Get To Know Tallison Teixeira

It’s not often you get a chance to headline an event in only your second UFC fight, a main event against a superstar in the sport. But that’s the opportunity heavyweight Tallison Teixeira got after his 35-second knockout over Justin Tafa in his UFC debut earlier this year. Now, the Brazilian gets the chance to pick up another big win over knockout artist Derrick Lewis as the two are set to square off inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Before he makes the walk on Saturday night, get to know this exciting heavyweight contender.
Age: 25 years old
Birthplace: Vitoria da Conquista, Bahia, Brazil
Nickname: Xicao
Origin of Nickname: “My name would be the same as my grandfather, who's called Francisco, so my brother started calling me Xicao, which is a nickname in the augmentative, because he thought I would be big. My parents decided not to name me Francisco, but my brother kept calling me that way and it stuck.”
Height: 6’7
Record: 8-0
Style: Striking
How Teixeira Started Fighting: “I started BJJ at 8 years old to lose weight because I was too fat, and also to learn how to defend myself.”
Rankings In Mixed Martial Arts: BJJ black belt & Muay Thai Red Kruang
Other Notes:
- Pro since 2021
- Seven wins by KO, one by submission (Inverted triangle armbar)
- Eight first-round finishes
- Five wins in under two minutes
