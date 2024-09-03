 Skip to main content
Sean Brady reacts after his submission victory over Kelvin Gastelum in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Moody Center on December 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Get To Know Sean Brady

Before Sean Brady Competes In His First UFC Main Event At UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Brady, Learn More About The Rising Welterweight From Philadelphia
Sep. 3, 2024

Philadelphia’s Sean Brady has long been touted as a contender-in-the-making since entering the promotion as a 10-0 fighter in October 2019. Five consecutive wins to open his UFC account put him into the vaunted top-15 at welterweight where he hit his first speed bump in the form of current champion Belal Muhammad. However, Brady bounced back with a Performance of the Night submission over Kelvin Gastelum in his next bout. 

That fight positioned him for his first UFC main event where he faces former title challenger Gilbert Burns in a fascinating stylistic matchup. A win on September 7 positions Brady well with a new champion on top of the division as he looks to inch closer to the title picture. Before he enters the Octagon for his biggest fight to date, get to know Brady a little better and the work he has done in the promotion so far:

Order UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili

Age: 31

Birthplace: Philadelphia, PA

Sean Brady reacts after his submission victory over Kelvin Gastelum in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Moody Center on December 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Sean Brady reacts after his submission victory over Kelvin Gastelum in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Moody Center on December 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Age: 31

Birthplace: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Nickname: N/A

View Brady's Athlete Profile

Height: 5-10

Reach: 72”

Record: 16-1

Sean Brady controls the body of Kelvin Gastelum in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Moody Center on December 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Sean Brady controls the body of Kelvin Gastelum in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Moody Center on December 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

UFC Wins: Kelvin Gastelum by submission, Michael Chiesa by unanimous decision, Jake Matthews by submission, Christian Aguilera by submission, Ismail Naurdiev by unanimous decision, Court McGee by unanimous decision

Style: Jiu-Jitsu / Striker

Stance: Orthodox

Rankings in Any Mixed Martial Arts: Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, Cage Fury Fighting Championships welterweight champion

How Brady Started MMA: “I started training because a friend of mine was doing BJJ and convinced me, my brother and a few other friends to try it and I’ve been hooked ever since. For me, martial arts built my self-esteem, which used to be pretty low when I was younger.”

 

Order Riyadh Season Noche UFC - UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Brady, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 7, 2024. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Tags
UFC Vegas 97
Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira Defends His Title Against Khalil Rountree Jr. In Salt Lake City
Announcements

Alex Pereira Returns To Headline UFC 307 With Khalil…

Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira Defends His Title Against Khalil Rountree Jr. In Salt Lake City, Utah, On Saturday, October 5, 2024

More
UNDEFEATED CHAMPION CALLUM WALSH RETURNS TO IRELAND TO DEFEND WBC CONTINENTAL AMERICAS TITLE AGAINST PRZEMYSLAW RUNOWSKI AT 3ARENA ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
UFC Fight Pass

Undefeated Champion Callum Walsh Returns To Ireland To…

TICKETS GO ON SALE AT 10 A.M. BST ON WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21

More
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway, Live From Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates On October 26, 2024
Announcements

Featherweight Title Fight Headlines UFC 308 In Abu…

UFC CEO Dana White Announces Exciting Slate Of Fights For October 26 Pay-Per-View

More