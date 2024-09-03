Get To Know Sean Brady

Announcements
Philadelphia’s Sean Brady has long been touted as a contender-in-the-making since entering the promotion as a 10-0 fighter in October 2019. Five consecutive wins to open his UFC account put him into the vaunted top-15 at welterweight where he hit his first speed bump in the form of current champion Belal Muhammad. However, Brady bounced back with a Performance of the Night submission over Kelvin Gastelum in his next bout.
That fight positioned him for his first UFC main event where he faces former title challenger Gilbert Burns in a fascinating stylistic matchup. A win on September 7 positions Brady well with a new champion on top of the division as he looks to inch closer to the title picture. Before he enters the Octagon for his biggest fight to date, get to know Brady a little better and the work he has done in the promotion so far:
Order UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili
Age: 31
Birthplace: Philadelphia, PA
Age: 31
Birthplace: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA
Nickname: N/A
Height: 5-10
Reach: 72”
Record: 16-1
UFC Wins: Kelvin Gastelum by submission, Michael Chiesa by unanimous decision, Jake Matthews by submission, Christian Aguilera by submission, Ismail Naurdiev by unanimous decision, Court McGee by unanimous decision
Style: Jiu-Jitsu / Striker
Stance: Orthodox
Rankings in Any Mixed Martial Arts: Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, Cage Fury Fighting Championships welterweight champion
How Brady Started MMA: “I started training because a friend of mine was doing BJJ and convinced me, my brother and a few other friends to try it and I’ve been hooked ever since. For me, martial arts built my self-esteem, which used to be pretty low when I was younger.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Brady, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 7, 2024. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
Tags