Since making his UFC debut nearly two years, Navajo Stirling has been all gas, no brakes. The City Kickboxing product has shown growth in each of his outings so far, seizing short-notice opportunities that have led him to his first UFC main event in Doha, Qatar against former champion Jiří Procházka.
Before he makes the walk get to know about Stirling below.
AGE: 29
BIRTHPLACE: Upper Hutt, New Zealand
FIGHTING OUT OF: Auckland, New Zealand
HEIGHT: 6-4
PROFESSIONAL MMA RECORD: 11-0
STYLE: Freestyle Kickboxing
HOME GYM/ACADEMY: City Kickboxing
Other Notes:
- Pro since 2022, made UFC Debut in December 2024
- 3-fight finish streak (3 TKOs)
- 7 wins by KO
- 3 first-round finishes, 3 second-round finishes, 1 third-round finish
- 1 of 2 New Zealand Light Heavyweights in the UFC, along with teammate and UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Carlos Ulberg
- 1st two pro fights were at Heavyweight
- Won pro titles with Australian promotion HEX Fight Series (2024) & New Zealand promotion Shuriken Fight Series (2023)
Q&A
- When and why did you start training for fighting?
- Started at 19, had no direction in life
- Who are your main training partners?
- Carlos Ulberg, Brando Pericic and Cam Rowston
- What professional titles have you held?
- 2 King in the Ring 8-man title, WKBF World Kickboxing title, 2 Pro MMA belts, Shuriken & Hex
- Any accomplishments in amateur combat sports?
- A regional amateur belt in Muay Thai
- Any belts/ ranks in grappling disciplines?
- Blue belt in BJJ
- Who is your favorite fighter and why?
- Jon Jones just his ability to take the fight to anywhere he wants to and his overall diversity, composure and winning attitude
- Do you have any heroes outside of fighting?
- I take inspiration from great athletes like Cristiano Ronaldo, Kobe Bryant, Floyd Mayweather. Just their self belief and unrelenting work ethic makes me think they are like heroes
- Beyond a championship or money, what motivates you?
- To inspire others from where I’m from. To show them that it’s possible no matter your life’s circumstances you can make something of yourself
- Personal Life / Background:
- I’m a really laid back person I really enjoy video games and socializing with friends, traveling the world, making creative content, vlogging and streaming are big hobby’s of mine
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs Stirling, live from ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar, on November 21, 2026. This event airs at a special time: Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Main Card at 1pm ET/10am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.