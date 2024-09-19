 Skip to main content
Khalil Rountree Jr. poses for a portrait after his victory during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
Get To Know Khalil Rountree Jr.

Learn A Little More About The Light Heavyweight Title Challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. Before He Makes The Walk At UFC 307
By By Zac Pacleb • Sep. 19, 2024

Khalil Rountree Jr. is quite the picture of resilience. An alumnus of The Ultimate Fighter, Rountree Jr. lost his second fight in the tournament but was brought back for the semifinal when a semifinalist was injured. Rountree made it to the final but lost to Andrew Sanchez in July 2016. Over the following five years, Rountree amassed a 4-4 record with 1 no contest.

However, he put it together starting in September 2021, kicking off a five-fight winning streak with four emphatic knockouts. Before he challenges Alex Pereira for the light heavyweight title at UFC 307, get to know the 34-year-old knockout artist a little better: 

Khalil Rountree Jr. Talks Title Fight Against Alex Pereira | UFC 307
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Khalil Rountree Jr. Talks Title Fight Against Alex Pereira | UFC 307
Age: 34

Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Nickname: N/A

Height: 6’1”

View Rountree Jr.'s Athlete Profile

Reach: 76.5”

Record: 14-5, 1 NC

Khalil Rountree Jr. punches Dustin Jacoby in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 29, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Khalil Rountree Jr. punches Dustin Jacoby in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 29, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

UFC Wins: Daniel Jolly by knockout, Paul Craig by knockout, Gokhan Saki by TKO, Eryk Anders by unanimous decision, Modestas Bukauskas by TKO, Karl Roberson by TKO, Dustin Jacoby by split decision, Chris Daukaus by TKO, Anthony Smith by TKO 

Style: Mixed Martial Artist

Stance: Southpaw

MMA Titles: Tuff-N-Uff Amateur Light Heavyweight and Middleweight titles

How Rountree Jr. Started MMA: I started training in 2010 for weight loss.

