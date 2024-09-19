Get To Know Khalil Rountree Jr.

Announcements
Khalil Rountree Jr. is quite the picture of resilience. An alumnus of The Ultimate Fighter, Rountree Jr. lost his second fight in the tournament but was brought back for the semifinal when a semifinalist was injured. Rountree made it to the final but lost to Andrew Sanchez in July 2016. Over the following five years, Rountree amassed a 4-4 record with 1 no contest.
However, he put it together starting in September 2021, kicking off a five-fight winning streak with four emphatic knockouts. Before he challenges Alex Pereira for the light heavyweight title at UFC 307, get to know the 34-year-old knockout artist a little better:
Khalil Rountree Jr. Talks Title Fight Against Alex Pereira | UFC 307
Age: 34
Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, United States of America
Nickname: N/A
Height: 6’1”
Reach: 76.5”
Record: 14-5, 1 NC
UFC Wins: Daniel Jolly by knockout, Paul Craig by knockout, Gokhan Saki by TKO, Eryk Anders by unanimous decision, Modestas Bukauskas by TKO, Karl Roberson by TKO, Dustin Jacoby by split decision, Chris Daukaus by TKO, Anthony Smith by TKO
Style: Mixed Martial Artist
Stance: Southpaw
MMA Titles: Tuff-N-Uff Amateur Light Heavyweight and Middleweight titles
How Rountree Jr. Started MMA: I started training in 2010 for weight loss.
