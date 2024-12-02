Get To Know Kai Asakura

Embedded
There is a new flyweight in town and his name is Kai Asakura. The 31-year-old won the RIzin bantamweight title last December and now enters the UFC looking to claim gold in the 125-pound division. He steps onto the world’s biggest stage in his UFC debut, as he headlines UFC 310 in Las Vegas, against flyweight king Alexandre Pantoja, who is seeking his third title defense.
Ahead of his first walk to the Octagon, get to know the new flyweight contender.
Age: 31
Birthplace: Toyohashi, Aichi, Japan
Nickname: N/A
Height: 5’8”
Record: 21-4
Style: Street fighter
How Asakura Started MMA: “At 18 years old my brother called me out and challenged me to a street fight in the middle of the night. My brother was throwing hard punches at me and was really trying to take my head off, but he couldn’t land a clean shot. At that moment I realized I had a natural ability to fight and decided to actively train to become an MMA fighter.”
Rankings in Any Mixed Martial Arts: Jiu-Jitsu Purple belt, Zendo-kai Karate Black Belt
MMA Titles: The Outsider - 60 kg Champion, two-time Rizin Bantamweight Champion
Other Notes:
- Pro since 2013
- 13 wins by KO, 3 by submission (RNC, brabo choke, armbar)
- 12 first-round finishes
- On two-fight winning streak
- Owns wins over UFC vets Manel Kape, Kyoji Horiguchi, Alatengheili, Yuta Sasaki
Don't miss a moment of UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 7, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5am PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
