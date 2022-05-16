Get To Know Heavyweight Mohammed Usman | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER: TEAM PEÑA VS TEAM NUNES

Record: 7-2

Birthplace: Auchi, Nigeria

Fighting out of: Denver, Colorado

Age: 33

Stat: 3 wins by KO, 2 by submission

Welcome to the UFC APEX, and congratulations on making it onto the 30th season of The Ultimate Fighter. How does it feel to be getting this opportunity?

It feels amazing getting this opportunity. It felt right. It felt like it was the right moment, right time for me on my MMA journey. I got everyone’s blessings and it just felt right, it just felt organic. I’m just here to compete and show them why I belong here.

When you started your journey in MMA, you said that your brother Kamaru Usman was worried for you and a bit hesitant. When you told him that you had a chance to compete on this season of The Ultimate Fighter, did he believe you were ready?

Yeah, all around. When I told my brother, he was very excited. It was just time. I’m going on six years now doing MMA. I’ve had my ups and downs. I’ve spent that time, I took some losses and wins, and all that has just made me ready for this opportunity and moment.

One of your two losses come from current UFC veteran, Don’Tale Mayes. Regardless, losses are learning experiences. Having competed against a guy like Mayes, and with six years of training under your belt, do you believe that experience will give you an edge over your opponents?

Oh, man. Don’Tale, at the end of the day, he’s just a fighter. I learn from my mistakes. I don’t lose, I learn. It’s not a loss, it’s a learning experience. I was very early in MMA, and I still remember that fight like it was yesterday. I was just in there grabbing him. I couldn’t even throw straight punches or anything. I held my own and lost by decision in that fight. That showed me, it even showed my brother, that I can really do this. We went three rounds. It was exciting because I showed myself that I could do it. I could fight for three rounds and not just put guys away. I can go in there, 15 minutes of a grueling fight, and come out of there. It was really good for me to experience that, and fight someone of that caliber. It really prepared me to be able to compete at the highest level.

When you compare yourself to the Mohammed that fought Mayes six years ago, how much has your game evolved?

My improvement in MMA is tremendous. I’ve evolved in so many levels of the game, of my IQ, just knowing how to just fight in there and create opportunities. Because when you’re young in MMA, you’re just grabbing people and kind of just in there instead of setting up traps and being able to create openings that we want. So, I feel like I’ve evolved tremendously in the game to be able to create opportunities for myself to be successful.

Correct me if I’m wrong, but you also train with Zac Pauga? He is one of the other heavyweights you’ll be facing this season.

Yeah, I’ve trained with Zac. I’ve trained with him fairly well. I train with a lot of guys down in Colorado. It’s a big group of guys. Zac is a good guy, he’s a great guy. I’m for him to get this opportunity, as well. I just look forward to getting in there and competing.