Mitchell Sipe poses for a photo before The Ultimate Fighter Season 30. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
The Ultimate Fighter

Get To Know Heavyweight Mitchell Sipe | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER: TEAM PEÑA VS TEAM NUNES

Learn More About The Ultimate Fighter Season 30 Contestant Mitchell Sipe.
By Miguel Navarro III • May. 16, 2022

Meet Heavyweight Mitchell Sipe

  • Record: 5-2
  • Birthplace: Lawton, Oklahoma
  • Fighting out of: Bakersfield, California
  • Age: 26
  • Stat: 4 wins by KO/TKO

Welcome to the UFC APEX, and congratulations on making it onto the 30th season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to be here?

It’s awesome, man. My blood is boiling. I love it. It’s cool.

How would you describe your fighting style to those who haven’t seen you compete before?

I just do what I got to do; usually, it’s knocking people out. I feel like in a life-or-death situation, you got to make it happen. To make it happen is by putting someone to sleep. So, say I’m a brawler, boxer, kickboxer, whatever it is. I like to keep things on the feet.

Do you see there being a challenge living in the same house with people you’ll be competing against?

Zero challenge, as long as I work hard and do what I have to do and take my time.

Which coach do you believe best fits your fighting style?

That’s a hard question. Nunes, I like Nunes. Nunes is cool. She’d show me some good wrestling, show me some good grappling. Both of them would. Either or, it doesn’t really matter to me.

Why do you think you’ll be the one to win the 30th season of The Ultimate Fighter?  

Because I’m a dog. A lot of people don’t have that dog in them. They take this too serious, or whatever it is. But I got some dog in me. I just want to fight. None of this wrestling, grabbing bulls**t. I just want to throw hands.

: