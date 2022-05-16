Get To Know Heavyweight Mitchell Sipe | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER: TEAM PEÑA VS TEAM NUNES

Record: 5-2

Birthplace: Lawton, Oklahoma

Fighting out of: Bakersfield, California

Age: 26

Stat: 4 wins by KO/TKO

Welcome to the UFC APEX, and congratulations on making it onto the 30th season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to be here?

It’s awesome, man. My blood is boiling. I love it. It’s cool.

How would you describe your fighting style to those who haven’t seen you compete before?

I just do what I got to do; usually, it’s knocking people out. I feel like in a life-or-death situation, you got to make it happen. To make it happen is by putting someone to sleep. So, say I’m a brawler, boxer, kickboxer, whatever it is. I like to keep things on the feet.

Do you see there being a challenge living in the same house with people you’ll be competing against?

Zero challenge, as long as I work hard and do what I have to do and take my time.

Which coach do you believe best fits your fighting style?

That’s a hard question. Nunes, I like Nunes. Nunes is cool. She’d show me some good wrestling, show me some good grappling. Both of them would. Either or, it doesn’t really matter to me.