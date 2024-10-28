Get To Know Amir Albazi

Rankings in Any Mixed Martial Arts: Purple belt in jiu-jitsu. Many titles in jiu-jitsu such as:

6x Swedish champion (gi and nogi)

2x Scandinavian champion

3x European champion

2x Asian champion (first ever gold for Iraq in jiu-jitsu)

1x World champion

How Albazi Started MMA: “When I moved to Sweden, as an immigrant I got in a lot of fights because I didn’t understand the language and was bullied for being foreign. I saw UFC on TV one night and I was hooked. I decided to start fighting because I loved the competitiveness.”