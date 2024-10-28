Get To Know Amir Albazi

Announcements
Since joining the roster in July 2020, Amir Albazi has long been touted as a flyweight contender to watch. His rise has been steady, accumulating five wins, including two finishes. In the wide-open division with Alexandre Pantoja on top, it feels like a shot at the 125-pound crown is up for grabs, and Albazi is very much in that mix.
Albazi got his breakout moment when he beat Kai Kara-France in his first UFC main event, and he is primed to make his bid for gold should he get a second main event win when he faces Brandon Moreno in Edmonton on November 2. Before he makes that walk, get to know Albazi a little better below:
Age: 31
Birthplace: Baghdad, Iraq
Nickname: The Prince
Height: 5’5”
Reach: 68”
Record: 17-1
UFC Wins: Malcolm Gordon by submission, Zhalgas Zhumagulov by unanimous decision, Francisco Figueiredo by submission, Alessandro Costa by knockout, Kai Kara-France by split decision
Style: Aggressive Jiu-Jitsu
Stance: Orthodox
Rankings in Any Mixed Martial Arts: Purple belt in jiu-jitsu. Many titles in jiu-jitsu such as:
6x Swedish champion (gi and nogi)
2x Scandinavian champion
3x European champion
2x Asian champion (first ever gold for Iraq in jiu-jitsu)
1x World champion
How Albazi Started MMA: “When I moved to Sweden, as an immigrant I got in a lot of fights because I didn’t understand the language and was bullied for being foreign. I saw UFC on TV one night and I was hooked. I decided to start fighting because I loved the competitiveness.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Namajunas, live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on November 2, 2024. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT.