 Skip to main content
Amir Albazi of Iraq reacts after defeating Francisco Figueiredo of Brazil in a flyweight fight during the UFC 278 event at Vivint Arena on August 20, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Get To Know Amir Albazi

Flyweight Contender On The Rise Amir Albazi Is Well-Positioned To Make His Presence Known In The Title Picture
Oct. 28, 2024

Since joining the roster in July 2020, Amir Albazi has long been touted as a flyweight contender to watch. His rise has been steady, accumulating five wins, including two finishes. In the wide-open division with Alexandre Pantoja on top, it feels like a shot at the 125-pound crown is up for grabs, and Albazi is very much in that mix.

Albazi got his breakout moment when he beat Kai Kara-France in his first UFC main event, and he is primed to make his bid for gold should he get a second main event win when he faces Brandon Moreno in Edmonton on November 2. Before he makes that walk, get to know Albazi a little better below:

Age: 31

Birthplace: Baghdad, Iraq

Nickname: The Prince

View Albazi's Athlete Profile

Height: 5’5”

Reach: 68”

Record: 17-1

Amir Albazi of Iraq punches Kai Kara-France of New Zealand in a flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 03, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Amir Albazi of Iraq punches Kai Kara-France of New Zealand in a flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 03, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

UFC Wins: Malcolm Gordon by submission, Zhalgas Zhumagulov by unanimous decision, Francisco Figueiredo by submission, Alessandro Costa by knockout, Kai Kara-France by split decision 

Style: Aggressive Jiu-Jitsu

Stance: Orthodox

Amir Albazi kicks Alessandro Costa in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Amir Albazi kicks Alessandro Costa in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Rankings in Any Mixed Martial Arts: Purple belt in jiu-jitsu. Many titles in jiu-jitsu such as:
6x Swedish champion (gi and nogi)
2x Scandinavian champion
3x European champion
2x Asian champion (first ever gold for Iraq in jiu-jitsu)
1x World champion 

How Albazi Started MMA: “When I moved to Sweden, as an immigrant I got in a lot of fights because I didn’t understand the language and was bullied for being foreign. I saw UFC on TV one night and I was hooked. I decided to start fighting because I loved the competitiveness.”

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Namajunas, live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on November 2, 2024. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic, Live From Madison Square Garden In New York, New York On November 16, 2024
Announcements

Jon Jones And Stipe Miocic Headline UFC 309 In New…

Heavyweight Gold Goes Up For Grabs; Charles Oliveira And Michael Chandler Rematch In New York City At UFC 309

More
UFC Fusion by Venum Fight Week Collection
UFC Store

UFC and Venum Launch New Fusion Collection

When The Stakes Are At Their Highest, Go Primal 

More
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 310: Muhammad vs Rakhmonov, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas, Nevada On December 7, 2024
Announcements

Dana White Announces Key Bouts For UFC 310

Final Pay-Per-View Set To Go Down December 7, 2024 In Las Vegas

More