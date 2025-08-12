 Skip to main content
Aaron Pico is seen during a Q&A session prior to the UFC 314 ceremonial weigh-in at Kaseya Center on April 11, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
Get To Know Aaron Pico

At UFC 319, Featherweight Aaron Pico Will Make His Bid For The Division’s Title Picture In His First Trip To The Octagon
Aug. 12, 2025

As if the featherweight division needed another young contender in the mix, Aaron Pico makes his highly anticipated Octagon debut at UFC 319. The 28-year-old comes into the promotion having won nine of his last 10 bouts, and earning stoppages in 11 of his 13 wins since turning professional as a 20-year-old in 2017. 

Pico, who was originally scheduled to face Movsar Evloev in Abu Dhabi before Evloev pulled out of the bout, is set to face the unbeaten Lerone Murphy. A win over “The Miracle” would catapult Pico into the division’s elite.

Before he makes his first walk to the octagon, get to know more about Pico below:

Age: 28

Birthplace: Whittier, California

Aaron Pico Talks Signing With UFC
Nickname: None

Height: 5’8”

Record: 13-4

UFC Record: 0-0

Style: Boxing / Wrestling

Gym: Jackson Wink

Other Notes:

  • Pro since 2017
  • Nine wins by KO, two by submission (RNC, Anaconda)
  • Seven first-round finishes
  • Has won nine of his last 10 and three in a row
  • U17 World Champion in wrestling
  • 2016 U.S. Olympic team alternate

