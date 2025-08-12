Get To Know Aaron Pico

As if the featherweight division needed another young contender in the mix, Aaron Pico makes his highly anticipated Octagon debut at UFC 319. The 28-year-old comes into the promotion having won nine of his last 10 bouts, and earning stoppages in 11 of his 13 wins since turning professional as a 20-year-old in 2017.
Pico, who was originally scheduled to face Movsar Evloev in Abu Dhabi before Evloev pulled out of the bout, is set to face the unbeaten Lerone Murphy. A win over “The Miracle” would catapult Pico into the division’s elite.
Before he makes his first walk to the octagon, get to know more about Pico below:
Age: 28
Birthplace: Whittier, California
Nickname: None
Height: 5’8”
Record: 13-4
UFC Record: 0-0
Style: Boxing / Wrestling
Gym: Jackson Wink
Other Notes:
- Pro since 2017
- Nine wins by KO, two by submission (RNC, Anaconda)
- Seven first-round finishes
- Has won nine of his last 10 and three in a row
- U17 World Champion in wrestling
- 2016 U.S. Olympic team alternate
