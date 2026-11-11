Get Ready for UFC 334 at UFC Store!

Shop Exclusive Merchandise Ahead of Two Championship Fights at Madison Square Garden
Nov. 11, 2026
UFC 334 merchandise is available now at UFCStore.com, giving fans a way to get ready for another major night at Madison Square Garden.
Each trip UFC has made to MSG has been momentous, and UFC 334 will continue that run with not one, but two championship fights. In the main event, newly minted undisputed heavyweight champion Ciryl “Bon Gamin” Gane puts the title on the line against brash American lightning rod Josh Hokit in a five-round battle.
The co-main event features a women’s bantamweight title clash between two-time Olympic gold medalist and reigning champion Kayla Harrison and former two-time champion and former two-division titleholder Amanda “The Lioness” Nunes.