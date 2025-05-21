Get Ready For Summer 2025 | UFC FIGHT PASS

It all kicks off with International Fight Week’s premier event, UFC 317, featuring a championship doubleheader. In the main event, former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria looks to claim a new crown when he collides with Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title. In the co-main event, flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja looks to build on his legacy by adding a fourth title defense to his record against No. 4 ranked contender Kai Kara-France.

In July, two legends meet as the UFC returns to New Orleans for UFC 318, where BMF champion Max Holloway faces Dustin Poirier in what will be the hometown favorite’s final fight in the Octagon.

Then, at UFC 319 in Chicago, fans will finally get the matchup they’ve long been waiting for when No. 3 ranked middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev gets his first shot at UFC gold against champion Dricus du Plessis.

Ahead of these epic matchups, revisit some of these athletes’ most memorable performances inside the Octagon:

