Get To Know Salahdine Parnasse | UFC Paris

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What does it mean for you to fight in the UFC?

Fighting in the UFC means being among the best fighters in the world.

Specific accomplishments in pro competition?

Double KSW champion in Featherweight division and Lightweight division

What fight do you consider to be the key fight in your career?

The key fight of my career was my rematch against Torres. I had already lost to him because of a lucky shot, and I knew I couldn’t afford to lose to him a second time. Another loss would have had a major impact on the rest of my career.

Beyond money or a championship, what motivates you?

I have a strong need to release all my energy, and MMA allows me to do that in so many different ways, whether it’s on the ground, in the clinch, or through striking. It completely sets me free. That’s why I chose to train twice a day. Today, the results are showing, and I’ve reached a level that gives me the opportunity to aim for the very top.