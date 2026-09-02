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Salahdine Parnasse poses for a portrait in Paris, France, on September 1, 2026.
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Get To Know Salahdine Parnasse | UFC Paris

Learn More About French Lightweight Salahdine Parnasse Before He Makes His Anticipated Debut At UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs Parnasse In Paris
Sep. 2, 2026

Previously regarded as one of the top talents outside of the UFC, France's Salahdine Parnasse gets the rare main event assignment in his debut when he takes on veteran all-action man Dan Hooker in Paris. Accor Arena will certainly get behind their countryman, and Parnasse, whose reputation as a finisher is well-warranted, is keen to deliver a proper introduction.

 

Before he makes the walk, get to know more about Parnasse below:

Age: 28

Birthplace: Aubervilliers, France

Nickname: Lion of Atlas

Height: 5’10”

Record: 23-2

Style: MMA

Gym: Atch Academy 

Other Notes:

  • Pro since June 2015
  • Undefeated 7-0 at Lightweight, Pro losses came at Featherweight & Welterweight
  • 8 wins by KO, 7 by Submission (RNC x5, arm Triangle, Anaconda) 
  • 4 first-round finishes, 7 second-round finishes, 1 third-round finish, 3 fourth-round finishes
  • Finishes in his last 9 Wins, last Decision win: December 2021
  • 7-straight KO/TKO wins, last Submission win: November 2022
  • Has had 14 Title Fights in his 25-fight Pro Career 
  • Former 2-Division KSW Champion (Featherweight & Lightweight), won Interim Featherweight title in 2019, won Featherweight title in 2021, won Interim Lightweight Title in 2022, won Lightweight Title in 2024 and defended it 4 times
  • Has wins over UFC-vets Marcin Held, Robert Ruchala, Filip Pejic, Marcin Wrzosek, Morgan Charriere, & William Gomis
  • Both Pro Losses came in title fights with KSW (1 KO, 1 Decision) 
  • Won a Pro Boxing match in October (RD 2 KO Win) 
Salahdine Parnasse "I'm Ready To Face The Best In The World" | UFC Paris
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Salahdine Parnasse "I'm Ready To Face The Best In The World" | UFC Paris
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Q&A

When and why did you start training for fighting?

I started MMA when I was 11 years old, when I saw the fights on TV, I knew I was made for it ; that's why I wanted to fight and I had my first fight early on.

Any accomplishments in amateur combat sports?

Double KSW champion in Featherweight division and Lightweight division

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Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

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What does it mean for you to fight in the UFC? 

Fighting in the UFC means being among the best fighters in the world.

Specific accomplishments in pro competition? 

Double KSW champion in Featherweight division and Lightweight division

What fight do you consider to be the key fight in your career? 

The key fight of my career was my rematch against Torres. I had already lost to him because of a lucky shot, and I knew I couldn’t afford to lose to him a second time. Another loss would have had a major impact on the rest of my career.

Beyond money or a championship, what motivates you? 

I have a strong need to release all my energy, and MMA allows me to do that in so many different ways, whether it’s on the ground, in the clinch, or through striking. It completely sets me free. That’s why I chose to train twice a day. Today, the results are showing, and I’ve reached a level that gives me the opportunity to aim for the very top.

Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs Parnasse, Live From Accor Arena In Paris, France On September 5, 2026. This event airs at a special time: prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, followed by the main card at 3pm ET/12pm PT. Stream the entire card live on Paramount+.

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