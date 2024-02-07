Get To Know Robert Bryczek

Bryzcek, 33, started his mixed martial arts journey in 2011. Over the next eight years, he amassed a 12-3 record, which included a seven-fight winning streak from 2013 to 2019. After dropping three of his next five fights, Bryczek started on a devastating streak of form and collected five consecutive first-round finishes (bringing that tally to nine), which led him to the UFC.

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

The Bielsko-Biała representative was slated to fight Jacob Malkoun on short notice in September 2023, but he was forced to pull out of the fight. Then, he had Albert Duraev in his sights before Duraev pulled out, and so he is now set to fight Ihor Potieria on February 10.

On paper, Bryczek has all the skills to make noise in the middleweight division. He possesses a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt, but he only has one submission win on his record. That’s because his self-described “bread and butter” is boxing. All of his knockout wins have come via punches, so he absolutely lives up to the “Polish Power” lineage.