Get To Know Robert Bryczek

From champions like Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Jan Błachowicz to veterans like Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Marcin Tybura, Poland has been well-represented over the last decade in the Octagon. Newer faces like Matuesz Gamrot and Michał Oleksiejczuk came into the organization and have made an impact in their respective decisions, as well. Overall, “Polish Power” is a consistent presence in the UFC, and newcomer Robert Bryczek hopes to announce himself as yet another Polish contender worth tracking when he makes his debut at UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer.
Bryzcek, 33, started his mixed martial arts journey in 2011. Over the next eight years, he amassed a 12-3 record, which included a seven-fight winning streak from 2013 to 2019. After dropping three of his next five fights, Bryczek started on a devastating streak of form and collected five consecutive first-round finishes (bringing that tally to nine), which led him to the UFC.
The Bielsko-Biała representative was slated to fight Jacob Malkoun on short notice in September 2023, but he was forced to pull out of the fight. Then, he had Albert Duraev in his sights before Duraev pulled out, and so he is now set to fight Ihor Potieria on February 10.
On paper, Bryczek has all the skills to make noise in the middleweight division. He possesses a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt, but he only has one submission win on his record. That’s because his self-described “bread and butter” is boxing. All of his knockout wins have come via punches, so he absolutely lives up to the “Polish Power” lineage.
In Potieria, he gets a tested combatant who has entered the Octagon four times and picked up a win over Mauricio “Shogun” Rua in his sophomore appearance. Fighting out of Ukraine, Potieria amassed a 14-fight winning streak before earning his UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in September 2021.
It’s a quality test against another veteran of the European MMA scene, and one that provides an opportunity for Bryczek to display his power and finishing ability. Four of Potieria’s five professional losses came via knockout, but his seven submission wins shows he’ll test Bryczek’s grappling, as well.
The middleweight division, competitive and entertaining as it is, could do for as much new blood competing for the rankings as it can, and Bryczek could prove to be a fighter to watch at 185.
