Get To Know Patchy Mix

The spotlight descends on the bantamweight division when the belt goes up for grabs at UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O’Malley 2, and while most of the intrigue is pointed toward the title fight rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley, many fight fans will also have their eyes trained toward a fight earlier on the card, where the UFC gets its introduction to Patchy Mix.
Mix, the former Bellator bantamweight champion who never lost the belt, makes his Octagon debut in Newark opposite Mario Bautista, stepping in for Marlon “Chito” Vera.
The New York native is keen on throwing himself into the ever-crowded bantamweight title picture. If Dvalishvili gets past O’Malley a second time, Mix could have as tantalizing a case as anyone in the division to get a shot in his sophomore appearance. But, before he does the business of making the walk, get to know Mix a little bit more ahead of his debut:
Age: 31
Birthplace: Buffalo, NY
Nickname: “No Love”
Height: 5’8”
Record: 20-1
Style: Catch Wrestling
How Mix Started MMA: “I started training when I was 14 years old with my idol Dennis Brown, who was a local pro fighter in the area.”
Rankings in Any Mixed Martial Arts Black belt in BJJ under Harry St. Leger
MMA Titles: King of the Cage champion, Bellator world champion
Q&A
UFC.com: How does it feel to finally be here in the UFC?
PM: “It feels great, man. You know, years of hard work and dedication to finally get here, to getthe contract and to have it all set. My debut is just surreal. I’m very excited and I'm just very grateful.”
UFC.com: This bout is sort of a short-notice one. How did you prepare for it?
PM: “I stay ready all year long. I help a lot of guys with their camps. A lot of my training partners out of Xtreme Couture have had fights recently. So I've just been in the gym. I've been grinding nonstop, seeing as I've been off for a year and just waiting for the opportunity to fight. So it's not a short notice fight for me. it might have been booked short notice, but I've been training like hell, and I'm ready. I'm prepared more than I've ever been in my life. So I plan to prove that to everybody that's watching. And I plan to take out Mario Bautista.”
UFC.com: You’re making your UFC debut close to your home state of New York. What does that mean to you?
PM: “It means the world to me. I'm from New York, and it's only like five or six hours from where I'm from. So I have a lot of family coming out. I’m just looking forward to putting on a show and taking the crowd by storm. It's a Patchy Mix show. And, in honor of Stone Cold Steve Austin, UFC 316, you come in and crack open some cold beers and kick this dude's ass.”
UFC.com: What are you most looking forward to when it comes to competing in the UFC?
PM: “This is the biggest organization in the world, and I cannot wait to fight and put on a show for the people. I've had a lot of fights, but I've never walked out in a UFC fight. So it will be bigger and more spectacular than anything I've ever done. So I'm very much looking forward to it.”
UFC.com: What do you think of your opponent, Mario Bautista?
PM: “I think he's very good. I have a lot of respect for his skill set. He's very good everywhereand he's talented in all areas. He could kick box, he can box, he can grapple, and he’s a good wrestler. So I think he's good, but I think I'm great, and I think I'm better. I truly believe, if I were in the gym with him, I think I could run a seminar and make him submit many times. So, when it comes down to it, he's going to have to humble me or I'm going to have to humble him. But I believe in myself.”
UFC.com: What should fans expect when you make your Octagon debut?
PM: “The best damn bantamweight in the world putting it on. And I'm relentless. I'm going to be 21-1, 16 finishes, and I'm the best submission artist at bantamweight. So you know you're going to see electrifying, high intensity, nonstop action.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Malley 2, live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on June 7, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.