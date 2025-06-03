Get To Know Patchy Mix

Q&A

UFC.com: How does it feel to finally be here in the UFC?

PM: “It feels great, man. You know, years of hard work and dedication to finally get here, to getthe contract and to have it all set. My debut is just surreal. I’m very excited and I'm just very grateful.”

UFC.com: This bout is sort of a short-notice one. How did you prepare for it?

PM: “I stay ready all year long. I help a lot of guys with their camps. A lot of my training partners out of Xtreme Couture have had fights recently. So I've just been in the gym. I've been grinding nonstop, seeing as I've been off for a year and just waiting for the opportunity to fight. So it's not a short notice fight for me. it might have been booked short notice, but I've been training like hell, and I'm ready. I'm prepared more than I've ever been in my life. So I plan to prove that to everybody that's watching. And I plan to take out Mario Bautista.”

UFC.com: You’re making your UFC debut close to your home state of New York. What does that mean to you?

PM: “It means the world to me. I'm from New York, and it's only like five or six hours from where I'm from. So I have a lot of family coming out. I’m just looking forward to putting on a show and taking the crowd by storm. It's a Patchy Mix show. And, in honor of Stone Cold Steve Austin, UFC 316, you come in and crack open some cold beers and kick this dude's ass.”