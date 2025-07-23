Get To Know Marcus McGhee

UFC 309 (11/16/24) WIN McGhee won a three round unanimous decision over Jonathan Martinez

UFC Fight Night (1/13/24) WIN McGhee stopped Gaston Bolanos via strikes at 3:29 of the third round

UFC on ESPN (8/12/23) WIN McGhee knocked out JP Buys at 2:19 of the first round

UFC on ESPN (4/29/23) WIN McGhee submitted Journey Newson via rear naked choke at 2:03 of the second round