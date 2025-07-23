Get To Know Marcus McGhee

Marcus McGhee may not be the name that immediately comes to mind when you think of the 135-pound division, but he is quickly making his way up the bantamweight ladder. After earning a second-round submission in his UFC debut, “The Maniac” has remained undefeated inside the Octagon with four wins under his belt. Now, McGhee has earned a number next to his name as he sits at No. 13 in the bantamweight division.
Saturday night, the MMA Lab product gets the opportunity to make a huge jump in the rankings as he faces former champion Petr Yan, who is ranked No. 3. Before McGhee gets the chance to secure the biggest win of his MMA career, get to know this explosive bantamweight contender.
Age: 35 years old
Birthplace: Detroit, MI
Nickname: The Maniac
Height: 5’8
Record: 10-1
UFC Record: 4-0
UFC 309 (11/16/24) WIN McGhee won a three round unanimous decision over Jonathan Martinez
UFC Fight Night (1/13/24) WIN McGhee stopped Gaston Bolanos via strikes at 3:29 of the third round
UFC on ESPN (8/12/23) WIN McGhee knocked out JP Buys at 2:19 of the first round
UFC on ESPN (4/29/23) WIN McGhee submitted Journey Newson via rear naked choke at 2:03 of the second round
Style: BJJ and striking
Gym: MMA Lab in Phoenix, Arizona
How McGhee Started Fighting: I've loved martial arts my whole life so when I was exposed to an MMA gym, I never looked back.
Other Notes:
