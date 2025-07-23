 Skip to main content
Marcus McGhee reacts after his TKO victory against Gaston Bolanos of Peru in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on January 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Get To Know Marcus McGhee

Ahead of His Showdown With Former Champ Petr Yan, Learn More About Rising Bantamweight Marcus McGhee
By Maddyn Johnstone-Thomas • Jul. 23, 2025

Marcus McGhee may not be the name that immediately comes to mind when you think of the 135-pound division, but he is quickly making his way up the bantamweight ladder. After earning a second-round submission in his UFC debut, “The Maniac” has remained undefeated inside the Octagon with four wins under his belt. Now, McGhee has earned a number next to his name as he sits at No. 13 in the bantamweight division.

Saturday night, the MMA Lab product gets the opportunity to make a huge jump in the rankings as he faces former champion Petr Yan, who is ranked No. 3. Before McGhee gets the chance to secure the biggest win of his MMA career, get to know this explosive bantamweight contender.

Age: 35 years old

Birthplace: Detroit, MI

Marcus McGhee of the United States of America and Jonathan Martinez of the United States of America trade punches in a bantamweight fight during the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Nickname: The Maniac

Height: 5’8

Record: 10-1

UFC Record: 4-0

Marcus McGhee of the United States of America punches Jonathan Martinez of the United States of America in a bantamweight fight during the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
UFC 309 (11/16/24) WIN McGhee won a three round unanimous decision over Jonathan Martinez

UFC Fight Night (1/13/24) WIN McGhee stopped Gaston Bolanos via strikes at 3:29 of the third round

UFC on ESPN (8/12/23) WIN McGhee knocked out JP Buys at 2:19 of the first round

UFC on ESPN (4/29/23) WIN McGhee submitted Journey Newson via rear naked choke at 2:03 of the second round

Marcus McGhee of the United States of America kicks Jonathan Martinez of the United States of America in a bantamweight fight during the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Style: BJJ and striking

Gym: MMA Lab in Phoenix, Arizona

How McGhee Started Fighting: I've loved martial arts my whole life so when I was exposed to an MMA gym, I never looked back.

Other Notes:

• Pro since 2020
• Eight wins by KO, one by submission (RNC)
• Four first round finishes
• On six-fight winning streak
• Reported 3-2 amateur record

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs De Ridder, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on July 26, 2025. Prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, followed by the main card at 3pm ET/12pm PT.

