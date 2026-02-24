 Skip to main content
Lone'er Kavanagh of England reacts after a victory against Felipe dos Santos of Brazil in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at The O2 on March 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Get To Know Lone’er Kavanagh

Learn More About British Flyweight Lone’er Kavanagh Ahead Of His First Main Event At UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Kavanagh In Mexico City
Feb. 24, 2026

Stepping in on short notice is par for the course for fighters, but that doesn’t make the task any easier. Doing so against a former champion in his home country, where you’ll hear nothing but a chorus of jeers your way and cheers the other, is also a weight to bear, yet that is what Lone’er Kavanagh signed up for when he accepted the chance to replace the injured Asu Almabayev and face Brandon Moreno in Mexico City. 

The Dana White’s Contender Series graduate is one of the most highly-touted prospects in the sport, but on February 28, he can change the trajectory of his career and catapult himself into the title picture at 125 pounds.

Before he attempts to make the leap, get to know more about Kavanagh below:

Age: 26

Birthplace: London, England

Nickname: N/A

Height: 5’4”

Record: 9-1

Style: Kickboxer/Muay Thai

Gym: Great Britain Top Team

Other Notes:

  • Pro since 2019, made UFC Debut in November 2024
  • Earned a UFC Contract on Season 8, Week 1 of DWCS in August 2024
  • 1st UFC Headliner in only his 4th UFC appearance
  • 1st 5-Round fight 
  • Loss in August snapped a 10-fight win streak going back to his final Amateur fight
  • 4 wins by KO, 1 by Submission (Guillotine)
  • 2 first-round finishes, 1 second-round finish, 2 third-round finishes
  • 5-time K-1 World Champion 
  • 2-2-2, 1 NC as an Amateur, both wins via decision
  • 88.9% UFC Takedown Defense (Stopped 8 of 9 Takedowns so far in his UFC tenure)
  • 49% Striking Accuracy so far in his UFC tenure
Full Fight | Lone'er Kavanagh vs Felipe dos Santos
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Full Fight | Lone'er Kavanagh vs Felipe dos Santos
/

Q&A

When and why did you start training for fighting?

I started training when I was 8 in kickboxing. My mother got him into it, and I loved competingand the principle of fighting and beating someone up while doingit

Any accomplishments in amateur combat sports?

Champion at Rise of Champions

Lone'er Kavanagh Fight Week Interview | UFC Mexico
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Lone'er Kavanagh Fight Week Interview | UFC Mexico
/

Any belts/ ranks in grappling disciplines?

Purple belt in BJJ

Any belts/ ranks in striking disciplines?

Black belt in kickboxing

Who is your favorite fighter and why?

Israel Adesanya, because of his style and demeanor, and Max Holloway, because he's just a badass

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Kavanagh, live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City on February 28, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card live on Paramount+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Tags
Loneer Kavanagh
UFC Mexico