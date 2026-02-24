Get To Know Lone’er Kavanagh

Stepping in on short notice is par for the course for fighters, but that doesn’t make the task any easier. Doing so against a former champion in his home country, where you’ll hear nothing but a chorus of jeers your way and cheers the other, is also a weight to bear, yet that is what Lone’er Kavanagh signed up for when he accepted the chance to replace the injured Asu Almabayev and face Brandon Moreno in Mexico City.
The Dana White’s Contender Series graduate is one of the most highly-touted prospects in the sport, but on February 28, he can change the trajectory of his career and catapult himself into the title picture at 125 pounds.
Before he attempts to make the leap, get to know more about Kavanagh below:
Age: 26
Birthplace: London, England
Nickname: N/A
Height: 5’4”
Record: 9-1
Style: Kickboxer/Muay Thai
Gym: Great Britain Top Team
Other Notes:
- Pro since 2019, made UFC Debut in November 2024
- Earned a UFC Contract on Season 8, Week 1 of DWCS in August 2024
- 1st UFC Headliner in only his 4th UFC appearance
- 1st 5-Round fight
- Loss in August snapped a 10-fight win streak going back to his final Amateur fight
- 4 wins by KO, 1 by Submission (Guillotine)
- 2 first-round finishes, 1 second-round finish, 2 third-round finishes
- 5-time K-1 World Champion
- 2-2-2, 1 NC as an Amateur, both wins via decision
- 88.9% UFC Takedown Defense (Stopped 8 of 9 Takedowns so far in his UFC tenure)
- 49% Striking Accuracy so far in his UFC tenure
Q&A
When and why did you start training for fighting?
I started training when I was 8 in kickboxing. My mother got him into it, and I loved competingand the principle of fighting and beating someone up while doingit
Any accomplishments in amateur combat sports?
Champion at Rise of Champions
Any belts/ ranks in grappling disciplines?
Purple belt in BJJ
Any belts/ ranks in striking disciplines?
Black belt in kickboxing
Who is your favorite fighter and why?
Israel Adesanya, because of his style and demeanor, and Max Holloway, because he's just a badass
