Lerone Murphy of England celebrates after his knockout victory over Makwan Amirkhani of Finland in a featherweight fight during the UFC 267 event at Etihad Arena on October 30, 2021 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Get To Know Lerone Murphy

Before Lerone Murphy Steps Up To Fight Star Edson Barboza At UFC Fight Night, Get To Know The 32-Year-Old From Manchester, England.
May. 14, 2024

British featherweight Lerone Murphy has slowly climbed his way up the 145-pound ladder since joining the UFC in fall of 2019. The Manchester native is 5-0-1 in the UFC thus far and aims to take a major step in his career this weekend when he fights Edson Barboza in his first UFC main event.

Before “The Miracle” makes the walk at UFC APEX, get to know Murphy’s UFC career to date.

Age: 32 (birthday July 22, 1991)

Birthplace: Manchester, England

Nickname: “The Miracle”

Height: 5’9”

Reach: 73.5”

Record: 13-0-1

Lerone Murphy's Knockout Knee
fight pass logo

Lerone Murphy's Knockout Knee
UFC Wins: Ricardo Ramos by TKO, Douglas Silva de Andrade by unanimous decision, Makwan Amirkhani by knockout, Gabriel Santos by split decision, and Josh Culibao by unanimous fecision

Style: Kickboxing/Striker

Stance: Orthodox

Favorite Grappling Technique: Guillotine

Favorite Striking Technique: Spinning Back Kick

Ranks In Any Mixed Martial Arts: BJJ blue belt

How Murphy Started MMA

Lerone Murphy of England punches Gabriel Santos of Brazil in a featherweight fight during the UFC 286 event at The O2 Arena on March 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
I started training in September 2013 for a getaway and some mind space from stuff that was going on at the time.”

Lerone Murphy of England controls the body of Josh Culibao of Australia in their featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night at The O2 Arena on July 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
“My hero was my Uncle Oliver, who achieved a lot in professional Muay Thai and boxing coaching. I aspire to be like him.

Interviews To Watch

UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Tybura | July 22, 2023

Lerone Murphy Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Tybura
fight pass logo

Lerone Murphy Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Tybura
UFC 286 | March 18, 2023

Lerone Murphy Post-Fight Interview | UFC 286
fight pass logo

Lerone Murphy Post-Fight Interview | UFC 286
UFC 267 | October 30, 2021

Lerone Murphy Post-Fight Interview | UFC 267
fight pass logo

Lerone Murphy Post-Fight Interview | UFC 267
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT. 

Lerone Murphy
