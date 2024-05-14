Get To Know Lerone Murphy

British featherweight Lerone Murphy has slowly climbed his way up the 145-pound ladder since joining the UFC in fall of 2019. The Manchester native is 5-0-1 in the UFC thus far and aims to take a major step in his career this weekend when he fights Edson Barboza in his first UFC main event.
Before “The Miracle” makes the walk at UFC APEX, get to know Murphy’s UFC career to date.
Age: 32 (birthday July 22, 1991)
Birthplace: Manchester, England
Nickname: “The Miracle”
Height: 5’9”
Reach: 73.5”
Record: 13-0-1
UFC Wins: Ricardo Ramos by TKO, Douglas Silva de Andrade by unanimous decision, Makwan Amirkhani by knockout, Gabriel Santos by split decision, and Josh Culibao by unanimous fecision
Style: Kickboxing/Striker
Stance: Orthodox
Favorite Grappling Technique: Guillotine
Favorite Striking Technique: Spinning Back Kick
Ranks In Any Mixed Martial Arts: BJJ blue belt
How Murphy Started MMA
“I started training in September 2013 for a getaway and some mind space from stuff that was going on at the time.”
“My hero was my Uncle Oliver, who achieved a lot in professional Muay Thai and boxing coaching. I aspire to be like him.”
Interviews To Watch
UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Tybura | July 22, 2023
UFC 286 | March 18, 2023
UFC 267 | October 30, 2021
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.