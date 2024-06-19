Get To Know Ikram Aliskerov

Special Feature
Ikram Aliskerov hasn’t been in the UFC for a long time, but through two fights, the 31-year-old has made it a good time. Two knockout wins put him on the radar of many as someone to keep an eye on in the middleweight division, and he has the chance to have the biggest leap into the division’s elite since Alex Pereira did the same with a win over Sean Strickland in July 2022.
That’s the opportunity at hand when he stepped in for Khamzat Chimaev to headline UFC’s first fight night in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to face former champion and title picture mainstay Robert Whittaker on June 22. Before that massive opportunity comes to fruition, get to know Aliskerov a little better and his UFC career to date:
Age: 31
Birthplace: Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia
Nickname: N/A
Height: 6-0
Reach: 76”
Record: 15-1
UFC Wins: Warlley Alves by TKO, Phil Hawes by knockout
Style: Sambo
Stance: Southpaw
Rankings In Any Mixed Martial Arts: World and European sambo world champion,
Sambo world cup champion
How Aliskerov Started MMA: “I started with wrestling as a kid then transitioned to MMA. Turned pro in 2012”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov, live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, while the main card kicks off on ABC at 3pm ET/12pm PT..
