Ikram Aliskerov of Russia prepares to face Warlley Alves of Brazil in a middleweight fight during the UFC 294 event at Etihad Arena on October 21, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Get To Know Ikram Aliskerov

Before Ikram Aliskerov Steps Into The Spotlight At UFC Saudi Arabia, Get To Know The 31-Year-Old Rising Star From Dagestan
By Zac Pacleb, on X @ZacPacleb • Jun. 19, 2024

Ikram Aliskerov hasn’t been in the UFC for a long time, but through two fights, the 31-year-old has made it a good time. Two knockout wins put him on the radar of many as someone to keep an eye on in the middleweight division, and he has the chance to have the biggest leap into the division’s elite since Alex Pereira did the same with a win over Sean Strickland in July 2022. 

That’s the opportunity at hand when he stepped in for Khamzat Chimaev to headline UFC’s first fight night in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to face former champion and title picture mainstay Robert Whittaker on June 22. Before that massive opportunity comes to fruition, get to know Aliskerov a little better and his UFC career to date:

Ikram Aliskerov of Russia reacts after his knockout victory over Phil Hawes in a middleweight fight during the UFC 288 event at Prudential Center on May 06, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Age: 31

Birthplace: Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia 

Nickname: N/A

Height: 6-0

Reach: 76”

Record: 15-1

UFC Wins: Warlley Alves by TKO, Phil Hawes by knockout

Full Fight | Ikram Aliskerov vs Phil Hawes
fight pass logo
Full Fight | Ikram Aliskerov vs Phil Hawes
/

Style: Sambo

Stance: Southpaw

Rankings In Any Mixed Martial Arts: World and European sambo world champion,

Sambo world cup champion

How Aliskerov Started MMA: “I started with wrestling as a kid then transitioned to MMA. Turned pro in 2012”

Get Your Tickets To UFC Saudi Arabia June 22

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov, live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, while the main card kicks off on ABC at 3pm ET/12pm PT..

