Get To Know Heavyweight Zac Pauga | The Ultimate Fighter Season 30

Correct me if I’m wrong, but you’re also teammates with Mohammed Usman, who will also be one of the people you’ll be competing against on the show.

Me and Mohammed have trained together a lot. I know him really well, and he’s good. He’s who I see as my biggest competition.

What will be the biggest challenge you think you’ll give your opponents this season?

Other than just the experience, it’s going to be the pace and the cardio. I am coming up from light heavyweight, but heavyweights kind of do one thing. They’re big and they throw heavy. I don’t think they’re going to be ready for the pace.

Is there any one coach that better suits your style?

That’s a good question. I actually think Amanda suits my style more. She’s got heavy hands, but also grapples and is really well rounded. But if I had to choose, I’d like to be on Peña’s team. I kind of like the attitude and the fire she brought to their last match.

Do you think there will be any challenges to living in the same house as people you’re competing against?

Maybe for some of those guys. I see guys are already kind of eyeing each other up and down. You know, this is my third professional sport and it’s just a job. It’s something I’m used to. It’s something I’m ready for. There’s not going to be any issues for me.

Why do you believe that you’ll be the one to win this season of the Ultimate Fighter?

Because I’m the best fighter here. I’m the most prepared and I’m the most experienced, as far as life goes.