Get To Know Heavyweight Nyle Bartling | The Ultimate Fighter Season 30

Record: 6-0

Birthplace: Lincoln, Nebraska

Fighting out of: Unadilla, Nebraska

Age: 29

Weight class: Heavyweight

Welcome to the UFC APEX and congratulations on making it onto the 30th season of The Ultimate Fighter. How does it feel to be here and get this opportunity?

I’m really looking forward to it. It’s just like a lifelong dream to get into the UFC. Sitting here and being on this cast from around the country is awesome.

How would you describe your fighting style to those who haven’t watched you compete?

I’m kind of bullheaded; just get in there and get the finish. I got a wrestling background, and I don’t plan on changing much right now.

How do you think your wrestling background will give you an edge over your opponents?

Well, I wrestled at Ohio State for a semester and then I transferred home to Nebraska for four years. I think it will give me a huge advantage, as there’s not many grapplers here. I think it’ll be a big advantage.