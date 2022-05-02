Announcements
Meet Nyle Bartling:
- Record: 6-0
- Birthplace: Lincoln, Nebraska
- Fighting out of: Unadilla, Nebraska
- Age: 29
- Weight class: Heavyweight
Welcome to the UFC APEX and congratulations on making it onto the 30th season of The Ultimate Fighter. How does it feel to be here and get this opportunity?
I’m really looking forward to it. It’s just like a lifelong dream to get into the UFC. Sitting here and being on this cast from around the country is awesome.
How would you describe your fighting style to those who haven’t watched you compete?
I’m kind of bullheaded; just get in there and get the finish. I got a wrestling background, and I don’t plan on changing much right now.
How do you think your wrestling background will give you an edge over your opponents?
Well, I wrestled at Ohio State for a semester and then I transferred home to Nebraska for four years. I think it will give me a huge advantage, as there’s not many grapplers here. I think it’ll be a big advantage.
Get To Know Heavyweight Nyle Bartling | The Ultimate Fighter Season 30
Do you think there will be any challenge living in the same house as your opponents?
I’m kind of a loner, so the whole new situation of living with people again is going to be a different experience, but I’ll be good with it.
Is there a specific coach/team you’d prefer to work with this season?
I’m happy with whoever’s team I get on. I’ll go with the flow; I’ll be all right with that.
How do you think that being coached by UFC vet James Krause will give you an advantage over your opponents? Did Krause give you any advice before you left for the tournament?
I think it’ll give me a big advantage. James was on the show. Tim Elliott, who trains out there, was also on the show. They just gave me advice - keep my head (straight) and keep the end goal in mind. I train with really good guys in practice every day. We grind every day. I think it’ll give me a big advantage - the mindset that they’re giving us, and the training advantage.
Why do you think you’ll be the one to win The Ultimate Fighter Season 30?
I got a lot of heart and I have no quit.
