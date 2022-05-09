Get To Know Flyweight Helen Peralta | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs Team Nunes

Record: 5-2

Birthplace: Dominican Republic

Fighting out of: Fairfield, Iowa

Age: 33

Stat: 1 win by KO

Welcome to the UFC APEX, and congratulations on making it onto the 30th season of The Ultimate Fighter. How does it feel to be getting this opportunity?

It’s huge. Not only am I here, but I also found out a couple of days ago that Amanda Nunes was going to be one of the coaches, and she’s my favorite fighter. I just saw her and told her, “I want to be on your team, and I want to fight first!”

That was my next question, actually, if there was a coach you were leaning more towards. In that case, what do you hope to learn from Nunes?

Be more aggressive. Sometimes I feel like people I should finish sooner go to a decision because I don’t go for the kill when I should. I think she has that.

How would you describe your fighting style to those who haven’t seen you compete?

Educated brawling.