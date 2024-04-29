Get To Know The Challenger | Steve Erceg

How Did Steve Erceg Get Interested In MMA?

“I was a WWE fan when I was younger. Mostly Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, that sort of thing. Rey Mysterio was one of my favorites. Brock Lesnar was coming over to the UFC, and there was a big hoopla about him having the biggest hands in the UFC. They made him custom this, custom that, he’s an absolute animal, monster. And he was fighting this guy called Frank Mir, and although they were both heavyweights, Frank Mir looked like a much smaller gentleman, and I just didn’t think he had a chance to beat Brock. When the fight started, Brock was giving him a bit of a whooping, and then out of nowhere, Frank grabbed his foot, twisted on his ankle, and Brock has to give up. Seeing a bigger guy get tapped by a smaller guy intrigued me, as a naturally smaller person, into learning what the hell happened. From then, I knew I at least wanted to learn what was going on in there, and I asked my dad to find a gym as quickly as he could.”

Who Is Steve Erceg’s Favorite Fighter?

“Georges St-Pierre was definitely up there. José Aldo was one of my favorite fighters. My coach was a big leg kicker, so any time there was someone — like Thiago Alves — that was a big leg kicker, I was just drawn to them. José Aldo was a big one. There were also people that weren’t in the UFC like Roy Jones Jr., Floyd Mayweather, Muhammad Ali, Ernesto Hoost, Ramon Dekkers, a whole bunch of people I looked at and tried to emulate my style after. I think as far as pure combat, Roy Jones Jr. is my favorite fighter, full-stop.”