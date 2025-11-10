 Skip to main content
Announcements

Get Free Tickets To Press Conference + Weigh-Ins | VeChain UFC 322

Joining Us For These Fight Week Events? Secure Your Spot With A Free Ticket!
Nov. 10, 2025

Joining us in New York City for VeChain UFC 322? We hope so. There’s always a touch of magic when UFC hits The Big Apple, and November 15’s two title fight mega-event is no exception.

A number of events are happening all around the city during fight week, and of your favorite functions—the pre-fight press conference and the ceremonial weigh-ins—are free and open to the public. However, space is limited, and you will need a ticket for entry.

Secure your free ticket to both the presser and the weigh-ins via the links below:

FREE TICKETS: Pre-Fight Press Conference

FREE TICKETS: Athlete Q&A + Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Click here for the full VeChain UFC 322 Fight Week Guide

Preview The Fight Card Here

Order VeChain UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs Makhachev

Don't miss a moment of VeChain UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs Makhachev, live from Madison Square Garden Arena in New York, New York. Early prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the prelims at 8pm ET/5pm PT and main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.