Get Free Tickets To Press Conference + Weigh-Ins | VeChain UFC 322
Joining Us For These Fight Week Events? Secure Your Spot With A Free Ticket!
Nov. 10, 2025
Joining us in New York City for VeChain UFC 322? We hope so. There’s always a touch of magic when UFC hits The Big Apple, and November 15’s two title fight mega-event is no exception.
A number of events are happening all around the city during fight week, and of your favorite functions—the pre-fight press conference and the ceremonial weigh-ins—are free and open to the public. However, space is limited, and you will need a ticket for entry.
Secure your free ticket to both the presser and the weigh-ins via the links below: