Get A Closer Look At The UFC Freedom 250 Fight Kits | Complex

Ahead of UFC Freedom 250, UFC unveiled the special-edition kits the fighters will wear on the White House South Lawn on June 14. Complex Magazine went deeper into the kits below:
Purchase Your Own UFC Freedom 250 Merch Here!
From Complex:
The official fight kit for UFC Freedom 250 has been released ahead of the fight card scheduled to happen on June 14.
According to the press release, the UFC Freedom 250 fight kit, which was created in collaboration with popular sports brand Venum, is a “modern expression of the American fighting spirit, built for performance and designed for a moment of true historical significance.”
The pieces, of course, featured a prominent red, white, and blue theme since it’s tied to celebrating the United States’ 250th birthday (as well as, at least by implication, Donald Trump’s birthday, which occurs on the day of the fight). The design also includes a White House logo that makes it more than performance wear, but also a way to commemorate history.
In addition to the White House logo, there’s an exclusive USA 250 patch and logo that’ll appear on the kit. The patch and logo were created in collaboration with Fanatics, the White House, and America250.
You can purchase one of the kits at ufcstore.com, venum.com, and fanatics.com. They’ll also be sold in Washington D.C. during UFC Freedom 250 fight week at the Lincoln Memorial press conference on June 12, The Ellipse Park on June 13 and 14, and the UFC retail store pop-up at 1099 14th St, NW on June 11-14. Check out an exclusive video of the kit below.
President Donald Trump first expressed his intent to host a UFC event at the White House last year. At an Iowa rally in July, Trump brought up that the fight would be happening at the Executive Mansion.
"Every one of our national parks, battlefields, and historic sites is going to have special events in honor of America 250," said Trump. "We’re going to have a UFC fight — think of this — on the grounds of the White House."
“Dana's gonna do it, Dana's great, one of a kind," he added, referring to UFC CEO Dana White. "We're going to have a UFC fight, a championship fight. A full fight, like, 20-25,000 people. We're gonna do that as part of 250, also. We're going to have some incredible events. The UFC fight's gonna be a big deal."
The hyped event is set to feature two title bouts (Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje for the Lightweight title and Alex Pereira vs Ciryl Gane for the Heavyweight Interim title) and five other matches.