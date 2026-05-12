Get A Closer Look At The UFC Freedom 250 Fight Kits | Complex

"Every one of our national parks, battlefields, and historic sites is going to have special events in honor of America 250," said Trump. "We’re going to have a UFC fight — think of this — on the grounds of the White House."

“Dana's gonna do it, Dana's great, one of a kind," he added, referring to UFC CEO Dana White. "We're going to have a UFC fight, a championship fight. A full fight, like, 20-25,000 people. We're gonna do that as part of 250, also. We're going to have some incredible events. The UFC fight's gonna be a big deal."

The hyped event is set to feature two title bouts (Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje for the Lightweight title and Alex Pereira vs Ciryl Gane for the Heavyweight Interim title) and five other matches.