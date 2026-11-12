Gerome Warburton Wants To Spoil The Party | Zuffa Boxing 13

Faced with bouts against a man blessed with significant fan support, Warburton had to knuckle down and stick to his task, and he did so admirably across both bouts as he claimed back-to-back unanimous decision victories over Heaney earlier this year.

It proved that Warburton had the nerve and the temperament for the big occasion, and led to his latest assignment, which comes this weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.