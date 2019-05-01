Germaine de Randamie vs Aspen Ladd To Headline UFC Sacramento

UFC Fight Night airs live on ESPN+ from Golden 1 Center. Tickets go on sale on May 31.

Fighting out of El Dorado Hills, California, the 24-year-old Ladd has raced out to a perfect 8-0 record since turning pro in 2015, and recent wins over Tonya Evinger and Sijara Eubanks have her rapidly rising up the bantamweight ladder. But number one contender de Randamie will certainly be a tough test, and the Dutch striker has every intention of extending her four-fight winning streak when she lands in Sacramento this summer.