Germaine de Randamie vs Aspen Ladd To Headline UFC Sacramento
Top Five Bantamweights Are Set To Battle In The Main Event On July 13
By Thomas Gerbasi
• May. 29, 2019
After crashing the top five at 135 pounds, unbeaten Aspen Ladd will look to make her case for a shot at the bantamweight crown when she faces former world featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie in the five-round main event of UFC Fight Night on July 13 in Sacramento.
UFC Fight Night airs live on ESPN+ from Golden 1 Center. Tickets go on sale on May 31.
Fighting out of El Dorado Hills, California, the 24-year-old Ladd has raced out to a perfect 8-0 record since turning pro in 2015, and recent wins over Tonya Evinger and Sijara Eubanks have her rapidly rising up the bantamweight ladder. But number one contender de Randamie will certainly be a tough test, and the Dutch striker has every intention of extending her four-fight winning streak when she lands in Sacramento this summer.