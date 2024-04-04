Germaine de Randamie | Return Of 'The Iron Lady'

UFC: How has parenthood changed the way you prepare for a fight?

GDR: Ask my coaches. When training is done, I’ve got to go. I’ve got to go see my son. Bye bye! Normally I used to hang out a longer time, you know, chit chat and just spend time with the guys and girls. But now I'm like, “I’ve got to go to my son.” I don’t take him to the gym. I just want to go home and enjoy every second of him, do fun things and make memories. I always live by the quote, “Die with memories, not dreams.” And I want to make as many memories as I can with him.

Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway BMF Title Preview

UFC: Will you every bring him to the gym?

GDR: It's my personal opinion: I just don't want to. My partner and I, we just don't want to expose our son to violence. He's a baby. He just doesn't understand. The day when he's ready, he's old enough to understand. I will tell him. I will explain to him. I will show him. But for now, he can be a baby and enjoy life and have fun. He doesn't have to see his mommy get punched in the face.