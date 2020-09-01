Germaine de Randamie Has A Point To Prove

While training for Pena, de Randamie has had to balance her other full-time job as a police officer in the Netherlands.

Even amidst the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns across the world, de Randamie’s job required her to show up to work every day, which she didn’t mind. It came with some stress, though, as she didn’t want to get her loved ones sick at home while she was more exposed on a day-to-day basis, but she still relished the chance to assist people in some capacity.

De Randamie also emphasized that she and her fellow officers didn’t have any problems when they encountered protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States.

“My job, for me, is helping people,” she said. “I want to help people. Sometimes, things happen, but I’m not that person. If somebody in the streets meets me as a police officer, I will treat them with respect. I will treat everybody with respect. I’m not a judge. I don’t have to judge. The judge will judge. I’m just here. I just want to help people. I don’t like violence, and that is weird for me to say because I use violence in the cage, but it’s friendly violence. I don’t like to use violence in my work, and I’ve never used it, and I hope I will never use it. I like to treat people with respect, and the people I meet as a police officer, I treat them with respect, and they give me respect back. People can be mad, but it’s not personal to me. If they are mad at a situation, it’s not personal to me, and I respect everybody.”

Her mind is on fighting now, though. She is excited for the fun story of competing on Fight Island, but more so in just getting back on track and in the winner’s circle. Despite her belief Pena isn’t going to want to engage with her on the feet, de Randamie is hoping to put on a show worthy of a performance bonus because that means she got an opportunity to put her best foot forward and throw leather.

“I believe we get paid a lot of money to make a great show and not to lay and pray,” she said. “I made it so easy that it was easy for (Nunes) to do that. I just really gotta stick to the plan we have. The knockout will come. It will come. When I touch them, it will come.”

Visit Abu Dhabi: http://www.abudhabievents.ae/