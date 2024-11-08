Gerald Meerschaert | When Toughness Meets Technique

“[He has] really good jiu-jitsu,” Meerschaert said. “It’s not like a traditional style of wrestling grappling, but he’s very good at clinging to guys, getting a hold of ‘em and getting the fight where he wants it, and he’s very persistent with that. We’ve trained really hard to negate that and implement my gameplan and you’ll see that on Saturday.

RELATED: Reinier de Ridder Interview

“I don’t know if I’ve ever fought somebody, especially in the UFC, with the straight jiu-jitsu grappling like he has, so it’ll be hard to say,” Meerschaert said. “For any fans that are new to de Ridder, I’d say he’s much more in the direction of a Gunnar Nelson or Demian Maia.”

This is a huge matchup for both men, who are on the cusp on facing ranked opposition with a emphatic victory this Saturday at UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates. De Ridder’s been vocal about finishing this fight quickly by submission. While a difficult challenge, Meerschaert feels it would be de Ridder’s only possible chance of getting his hand raised.