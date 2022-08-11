Gerald Meerschaert Wants To Be Dominant

“It’s just different when you hear that collective roar of everybody in an actual stadium; it just really amps you up,” Meerschaert said.

“GM3” was riding a three-fight win streak prior to his loss against Jotko, and it’s something that he wants to get back to, starting with his bout against Silva, who is also coming off a loss, his against middleweight contender Alex Pereira.

View Meerschaert's Athlete Profile

The bout between these two fighters should bring some fireworks. Combined, the two have 56 victories and 51 of those wins have come by finish. Meerschaert has 26 wins by submission and six knockouts. On the other hand, Silva accounts for 19 wins by knockout and three by submission. It will be interesting to see where they end up, as both fighters have the “no judges needed” mindset and are always looking to finish their opponent.

“He is kind of like me, just on the other end of the spectrum,” Meerschaert said. “He is known for his knockouts, he has power in his hands, but he does everything well. He has really good grappling, and he’s a black belt in jiu-jitsu. If you’ve seen him in any of his UFC fights, if anyone tries to grapple heavy with him, he is always right there with them.

MORE UFC SAN DIEGO: Fighters On The Rise | Preview Every Fight | Main Event Preview | Loopy Godinez | Angela Hill | Nate Landwehr

“He is making them work even if he gets taken down - he is either right back up or he is defending well enough that he is never really in danger. I make my money choking people, but I always do really well on the feet, no matter if the guy is supposed to be one of the best strikers or whatever the case is, so I think we are kind of opposite ends of the spectrum and it’s going to make for a great fight.”