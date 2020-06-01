Gerald Meerschaert: From Sax Music To Chin Music

“For some reason, I listen to music all beforehand. I don’t listen to too much music, per se, when I get closer to all this. As I get closer to the fight, I just watch the Food Network and listen to podcasts. I’ve also been watching a lot of documentaries.”

The enigmatic curveballs from Meerschaert seem somehow apropos for a division that houses such disparate personalities and the unexpected matchups it sometimes produces. And The Pride of Racine seems keenly aware of this as he surveys the middleweight landscape.

“It’s just weird right now. Even before, it was kind of in a weird spot. (Robert) Whittaker was supposed to have a fight, and that kind of fell through. Then (Yoel) Romero got the title shot. Honestly, I don’t think he was undeserving, but it was just weird that you had a guy on paper coming off a loss and getting a title shot. And then Paulo Costa was injured. Half or more of our top five is out or out of the country.”

The situation does seem to hold a lot of potential for Meerschaert, whose last two losses were both questionable split decisions. Taken together with his resumé of impressive submission wins, the moment to make his run into the rankings may well be afoot, and it starts Saturday night against the No. 13-ranked Heinisch, and to hear Meerchaert tell it, it sounds like the perfect matchup.

“It’s just a weird time for matchmaking, but it’s perfect for me as far as getting closer and closer to the top. If we’re being realistic, my first Top 15 guy, he’s super tough, he’s fought almost nothing but ranked opponents, so it’s a big test for me. But if I can get that, I can at least fight guys from potentially No. 6 down, and even if I fight other guys, you can still bump up in the rankings by having incredible performances. So I’ve got to take advantage of that.”